NFC Notes: Lavonte David, Tua Tagovailoa, Buccaneers, Falcons, Saints

Buccaneers

Lavonte David announced his retirement after spending all 14 years of his NFL career with the Buccaneers. David reflected on his decision, saying he’s grateful to have played for just one organization.

“It’s time,” David said, via Matt Verderame of SI. “I’ve been playing football since I was 6 years old. Thirty years straight of football. I never missed a year. A lot of time, man. When it’s time, when you know, you know. I always wanted to be a guy who wanted to retire on my own terms. Right now is the perfect opportunity for that. I give glory to God for me to be able to play football for this long. For me, man, 14 years [in the NFL] is enough. I’m comfortable with my decision. I’m satisfied with my career. When I first got into the league, I never, never, ever in a million years expected to play 14 years at a high level for the same organization. And it’s something that doesn’t come around often. I think it’s time that I hang it up and let the next generation of players come in and take over the game.”

Regarding his 2012 draft experience, David recalled thinking the Browns, Eagles, and Titans would pick him up before Tampa Bay came calling.

“It was at my mom’s house,” David said. “It was a little family gathering that turned into a block party, which was just crazy. But it was incredible to see all the people come out and support me. That’s something I’m definitely going to always remember. I specifically remember sitting on the couch. I was sitting next to my grandma. We were sitting and talking. I thought Cleveland was going to draft me. I thought Philadelphia was going to draft me. And I thought Tennessee was going to draft me. I got a phone call, 813 area code. And I’m looking at my phone. It’s just ringing. I showed my agent. He’s like, ‘That’s Tampa.’ I’m like, ‘Tampa? Whoa, whoa, whoa. Tampa, that’s Florida.’ You know what I’m saying? That’s the first thing I thought about. And so, I answered.”

Former Buccaneers DT Gerald McCoy praised David’s intelligence as a player, noting that he was always successful no matter the coach or system.

“It’s very rare, and that’s why he’s a rare player,” McCoy said. “That’s why he played as long as he did. That’s why he’s Lavonte Freaking David, as I call him. It didn’t matter which coach, which defense, which teammates, he was able to adapt. He’s that intelligent. He’s just special.”

Falcons

The Falcons signed veteran QB Tua Tagovailoa following his tumultuous end with the Dolphins. Tagovailoa admitted that he didn’t play up to standard in 2025 and is focused on improving with Atlanta.

“If you’re looking at last year, my play wasn’t up to the standard of the way I’ve been playing football the past … three years since the new contract,” Tagovailoa said, via Marc Raimondi of ESPN. “So, just got to play better football. That’s what that really means. There’s no other way to sugarcoat that or go around that.”

Tagovailoa is embracing the competition for the starting job with Michael Penix Jr. and is also committed to helping the third-year quarterback develop.

“You’re either a competitor or you’re not, you just don’t go from being a competitor to ‘let me just relax a little bit,'” Tagovailoa said. “I just don’t think that’s how it works. … And so, I embrace the competition. I’m excited to work alongside with Mike and I’m excited to work with the team, with the guys. I think it’s going to be fun this year.”

Tagovailoa has a history of concussions from his time in Miami. He mentioned that Atlanta’s medical staff has fully cleared him to play.

“The game of football will always entail physicality,” Tagovailoa said. “So, you can never foreshadow what the future is going to look like in terms of your health, whether it’s an ankle, whether it’s a hand injury, a concussion, a hip injury, whatever that may be. In terms of health, went through all the protocols of what I needed to do for the Falcons. Everything came out good. Some things are looking way better than the guys might’ve thought.”

Saints