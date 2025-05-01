NFC Notes: Leftover Draft Buzz, Cowboys, Eagles, Giants

Cowboys

According to SI.com’s Albert Breer, Cowboys G Tyler Booker told his teammates at Alabama that they would have to go through him if they considered opting out of their bowl game against Michigan.

Breer mentions Booker was also a huge help to the coaches in getting Titans OL JC Latham on track when they were teammates.

Cowboys third-round CB Shavon Revel Jr. (knee) is expected to start training camp on the PUP list and then come off PUP during camp and be ready for the start of the season. (Jon Machota)

The Cowboys plan to be cautious with QB Dak Prescott (hamstring) during OTAs and minicamp, which will give QB Joe Milton a chance to build up some reps. (Machota)

Eagles

Eagles GM Howie Roseman explained how he and the front office take a slightly different approach to Day 3 of the draft than other teams might.

“When we look at the later stages of the draft, we’re shooting for starters,” Roseman said via Zach Berman. “We have this meeting this morning and I tell our scouts all the time, we can find backups. We could find backups in August, we can find backups on our team. We want to find starters. And so, if that means…you take eight guys, and you hit on three starters, I mean, you are smoking. You are doing a really good job.

“So, we’re going to take shots on guys who have traits and we’re looking for guys that can make a difference. And so, we’re not worried about the guys that may not – we’re not looking for the numbers. We’re not saying, ‘Hey, 90 percent of the guys made our roster.’ We’re looking for guys who can make an impact for the Philadelphia Eagles. And the draft is our opportunity to do that. So, a lot of these guys are traits guys that we think that have a love for the game that we can develop with this great coaching staff and this player development staff and the sports staff to turn into starters. And that’s what we’re looking for.”

Roseman on fourth-round DT Ty Robinson : “It doesn’t take long to put on the tape to like Ty Robinson. He’s got quickness, he can work edges, he’s strong with his hands, he’s got great elite character. He’s a Philly kind of player, so again, he was a guy that we really were targeting (Friday) at 96, woke up and was really hoping that he was there at our pick and that was one we weren’t considering trading back from.” (Berman)

Roseman on fifth-round LB Smael Mondon: "He's explosive. He is really a fast mover and space is his friend. We've talked a lot this weekend about this game, it's a speed game and he's another guy who plays really well in space, obviously been coached exceptionally well and it was a very easy pick for us at that time. He just stood out on the board, and it wasn't a position that we felt like it was an area of need, it was just the best player at that time." (Berman)

Roseman on the Eagles not selecting a tight end: "Just trying to be as true as we could to the board. Every time that we had the opportunity to pick, we were looking at the board and really trying to reflect what that worked to put those grades in really should be reflected in the outcome, so we didn't want to kind of drop down at some points. There were some points where it was close, but it was never at the time we were selecting the best player." (Berman)

Giants

According to Pat Leonard, Giants HC Brian Daboll and GM Joe Schoen have been working as separate entities “more than ever” this offseason, but he did note the influence Daboll had on the selection of QB Jaxson Dart .

Schoen made it clear QB Russell Wilson will be their Week 1 starter. Schoen reflected on his days as the Bills' assistant general manager when they drafted Josh Allen and initially planned on having him sit as a rookie before he was thrust into the lineup: "Russ is the starter. We've been through this with Josh Allen. He was going to sit his rookie year, and then halftime of the opening game, we're getting smoked by Baltimore, so we put him in, and the rest was history. So that plan didn't go as well, but we didn't have a Russell Wilson or James Winston in the room." (SiriusXM NFL Radio)

In the end, Schoen explained Dart will have to learn their offense and prepare as if he's going to play: "Jaxson is going to come in. He's got to learn the offense. The ability for him to learn and sit behind two constant pros already will be beneficial for him. Still, injuries occur. We played seven quarterbacks over the last two years. So he's gonna prepare like he's gonna have to play."