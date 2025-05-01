NFC Notes: Leftover Draft Buzz, Jalen Milroe, 49ers, Rams, Seahawks

49ers

Per SI.com’s Albert Breer, the 49ers were very high on Ole Miss DT Walter Nolen before he went to the Cardinals.

Rams

SI.com’s Albert Breer reports the Rams tried to move up to No. 8 overall with the Panthers, perhaps with eyes on WR Tetairoa McMillan , but ended up moving out of the first round altogether when the Falcons moved up to get DE James Pearce Jr.

, but ended up moving out of the first round altogether when the Falcons moved up to get DE Breer isn’t certain the Rams would have valued any of WR Jayden Higgins , WR Luther Burden , RB TreVeyon Henderson , RB Quinshon Judkins or TE Mason Taylor over TE Terrance Ferguson , who all went before Ferguson to the Rams at 46.

, WR , RB , RB or TE over TE , who all went before Ferguson to the Rams at 46. Per Breer, Ferguson is the type of athletic tight end the Rams have been looking for the last couple of years after missing out on Dalton Kincaid and Brock Bowers .

and . Michael Silver of The Athletic was embedded in the Jaguars’ war room and notes at one point the Rams were interested in trading a 2026 second-rounder to move back into the draft with the Jaguars’ third-rounder at No. 70 overall. However they were targeting DE Ashton Gillotte who was selected a few picks earlier by the Chiefs.

Seahawks

Regarding the selection of Alabama QB Jalen Milroe with pick No. 92, Seahawks HC Mike Macdonald wants to focus on his development and shot down any ideas of him being used like Saints TE Taysom Hill.

“The way (the Saints) used (Hill) was more in a tight end-fullback hybrid role, sometimes taking snaps; Jalen is a quarterback through and through,” Macdonald said via the Athletic’s Michael-Shawn Dugar. “He’s going to be trained to play quarterback for us. When he’s in there, he’s going to be playing quarterback. But the athleticism is going to come to life when he’s on the field.”