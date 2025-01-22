NFC Notes: Liam Coen, Brian Schottenheimer, Buccaneers, Cowboys, Eagles

Buccaneers

According to Rick Stroud, Buccaneers OC Liam Coen has been made no promises about becoming the head coach in Tampa and believed that remaining with his team instead of taking a head coaching job is what was best for his future.

Coen's deal is believed to be similar to that of Eagles DC Vic Fangio, who reportedly earns $4.5 million per year. (Stroud)

Cowboys

Ed Werder commented that the Cowboys view OC Brian Schottenheimer as a viable internal replacement for former HC Mike McCarthy , having interviewed him twice at this point.

In his final projection of 2025 compensatory picks, Over The Cap's Nick Korte projects the Cowboys getting three fifth-round picks and a sixth for the loss of LT Tyron Smith, DE Dorance Armstrong, C Tyler Biadasz, and RB Tony Pollard.

Eagles

Eagles DC Vic Fangio says that the team has confidence in CB Isaiah Rodgers if they need him to fill in for rookie CB Quinyon Mitchell, who suffered a shoulder injury.

“Well, he was a guy that all during OTAs and training camp was doing very well,” Fangio said, via Pro Football Talk. “Then he broke his hand and was out for a few weeks. Was slow to recover from that, meaning when he came back he wasn’t playing at the same level he was prior. But now he’s definitely back to where he was, and I have total confidence in him if he plays.’