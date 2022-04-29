NFC Notes: Lions, Aaron Rodgers, Davante Adams, Packers

Lions

Lions GM Brad Holmes feels “very good” about first-round WR Jameson Williams‘ recovery from a torn ACL but would not put a timetable on when he’ll be available: “We’ve had internal discussions and we feel good.” (Chris Burke)

Packers

Packers QB Aaron Rodgers said he was surprised when the team traded Davante Adams to the Raiders.

“It was a little surprising with Davante — obviously when I made my decision, I was still thinking he was going to come back,” Rodgers said, via Marcel Louis-Jacques of ESPN. “I was very honest with him about my plans and my future and where I saw my career going, as far as how many years I want to play. But I felt like he was going to be back, didn’t obviously turn out that way, but I have so much love for ‘Tae and appreciate the time we spent together and definitely wish him the best in Derek [Carr] in Vegas. But that’s a big hole to fill.”

Packers GM Brian Gutekunst said that they explored the possibility of trading up in the 2022 NFL Draft in order to select a receiver.

“There was a couple, there was a few,” Gutekunst said. “That run happened early. They’re really good players. At the same time I think you’ve got to look at the asking price and does that make sense?”

Gutekunst didn’t feel the need to reach for a receiver in the first round given the Packers have two second-round picks and a third-rounder.

“I don’t think we have to,” Gutekunst said. “I think there’s some really good receivers left in this draft and we’ll kind of see how it plays out. We have nine picks left, so we’ve got a lot of ammunition. Whether we stick and pick or move around, we’ll kind of see how that goes.”

Rodgers mentioned that Green Bay was “in the mix” to trade for a receiver but doesn’t think teams want to deal them a player like 49ers WR Deebo Samuel.

“There’s not a lot of teams that probably want to trade receivers to Green Bay, so I think we’re probably at the back of the line for a lot of these teams,” Rodgers said. “But at the same time, I think if you’re not going to pay Davante — obviously, we traded him, he wanted to move on — but going out and paying another guy, I don’t know if that makes a ton of sense … I feel like we’ve been in the mix but does San Francisco really want to trade Deebo Samuel to us?”

Packers

Regarding the Packers’ first-round selections LB Quay Walker and DL Devonte Wyatt, GM Brian Gutekunst was impressed by how the two paired together at the University of Georgia: “Their speed and explosiveness is off the charts. Their ability to create havoc in the run game and the passing game is something that really drew us to him.” (Ryan Wood)

