NFC Notes: Lions, Davante Adams, Packers, Vikings

Lions

Lions HC Dan Campbell on what QB Jared Goff has shown so far this offseason: “No red flags with him. He looks good out there. … He’s commanding the huddle. He’s throwing the ball well – that’s one of his strengths, he’s a pretty accurate passer. Up to this point, he’s having a good spring.” (Chris Burke)

Campbell praised WR Trinity Benson's speed and confidence going into next season: "Speed, speed, speed. That's what's really showing. You didn't always feel it (last year) because he was feeling his way through it, he wasn't always confident. … I think his confidence is up and the speed is what's really showing." (Burke)

Campbell also praised WR Quintez Cephus for showing up during practice: "Put him in a competitive environment, he shows up. We don't ignore those things. I don't ignore them." (Burke)

Campbell said that they've been resting third-round DE Josh Paschal due to a lower-extremity injury: "Just trying to be smart." (Kyle Meinke)

Packers

Packers QB Aaron Rodgers told reporters that the offense will definitely need to change now that Davante Adams is playing for the Raiders.

“The offense has to change,” Rodgers said, via ESPN.com. “Last year, when you have a guy who’s that talented, it’s probably not an exaggeration to say that 80% of the plays in the passing game were designed specifically for ’17,’ so we’re obviously gonna do some things a little different.”

As for Adams deciding to move on, Rodgers said the Packers made him a competitive offer, but Adams felt it was best for him and his family to relocate to Las Vegas.

“We had some really honest conversations about my future here, and how long I wanted to play, and his own thoughts about his future and where he wanted to play, live and raise his family,” Rodgers said, via Pro Football Talk. “The team obviously stepped up and made a competitive, or even more compelling, offer. Ultimately, Davante thought it was best for him and his family to be in Vegas, so that was tough for sure, but I love Tae and love our connection. I’m a little biased, but it’s hard to think of a better player I played with. He had a chance to be the all-time record in a lot of categories at receiver for us. I thought that might be a little nugget that would kind of keep him here, but Tae made a decision that he thought was in the best decision for him and his family, and I can’t fault him for that at all.”

Rodgers added that there wasn’t really an opportunity for him to persuade Adams to return.

“We were talking almost every single day,” Rodgers said. “If I feel like I’ve got to recruit a guy like that back to the Packers, I’ve already lost.”

Vikings

Vikings TE Johnny Mundt signed a two-year, $2.415 million contract with the team in March and is looking forward to being the No.2 tight end behind Irv Smith.

While he was primarily a blocker during his Super Bowl run with the Rams, Mundt feels he will bring his pass-catching abilities to the field in Minnesota.

“I was actually brought in as a receiving tight end, and I kind of figured out the whole blocking thing,” said Mundt, via Chris Tomasson of the Pioneer Press. “But I’m an athletic guy. I can catch the ball, and I’m ready to prove that. I’m the most experienced player we have in the (tight end) room right now, going into my sixth year. I’ve been around the game, I’ve watched Tyler Higbee with the Rams, and learned a lot from him. So I’m really ready to take the next step and contribute quality minutes to the Vikings’ offense.”