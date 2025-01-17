NFC Notes: Lions, David Montgomery, Packers, Vikings, Kevin O’Connell Extension

Lions

Lions RB David Montgomery is set to make his return from a knee injury for the NFC Divisional Round game against the Commanders. He’s ecstatic to be back with the team and contribute toward their playoff run.

“It’s refreshing,” Montgomery said, via Eric Woodyard of ESPN. “Kind of to be back in the position to where I can help the team, yeah, I missed it, so happy to be back.”

There were reports about Montgomery requiring surgery on his knee, which likely would’ve ended his season. The running back said he was never scheduled for surgery and was confident he’d be able to rehab without it.

“I think the speculation that I was getting surgery or that was kind of the end-all, be-all. Nobody really ever knew,” Montgomery said. “So when it got put out, I didn’t know that I was getting surgery. So the media told me, so it was news to me, but I’m always pretty confident in who I am and how I prepare.”

In the end, Montgomery isn’t worried about the state of his knee.

“I wouldn’t be out there if I wasn’t ready,” Montgomery said.

Packers

Although the Packers average the NFL’s youngest roster, GM Brian Gutekunst feels the team gained valuable experience and doesn’t think their youth held them back: “I don’t think experience held us back at all.” (Ryan Wood)

feels the team gained valuable experience and doesn’t think their youth held them back: “I don’t think experience held us back at all.” (Ryan Wood) Gutekunst said WR Christian Watson (knee) is their only player who will have an injury linger into next season, via Wes Hodkiewicz.

(knee) is their only player who will have an injury linger into next season, via Wes Hodkiewicz. Gutekunst expected more consistency out of their defensive line and pass rush in 2024: “[It] didn’t grow into that consistent front like we had hoped. … I expect them to get better.” (Rob Demovsky)

Although Gutekunst believes they have receivers capable of being their No. 1 option, he mentioned how teams need to spread the ball around: “Teams that have one WR super-heavy in targets, that doesn’t always play out well in the postseason.” (Demovsky)

Gutekunst added he’s open to adding receivers through free agency and the 2025 NFL Draft, but doesn’t think they need someone who will dominate in passing targets, via Wood.

When asked what he thinks QB Jordan Love needs to improve, Gutekunst said he wants Love to “control the game” more consistently, via Wood.

needs to improve, Gutekunst said he wants Love to “control the game” more consistently, via Wood. The Packers must decide on LB Quay Walker and DT Devonte Wyatt ‘s fifth-year options in the near future. Gutekunst said he wants Walker to stick around “long-term” and Wyatt was their “most consistent interior pass rusher,” via Matt Schneidman.

and DT ‘s fifth-year options in the near future. Gutekunst said he wants Walker to stick around “long-term” and Wyatt was their “most consistent interior pass rusher,” via Matt Schneidman. As for OL Zach Tom , Gutekunst said he “established himself” as a tackle and he could play either position, via Tom Silverstein.

, Gutekunst said he “established himself” as a tackle and he could play either position, via Tom Silverstein. Gutekunst wants impending free agent K Brandon McManus back as their kicker next season, via Demovsky.

back as their kicker next season, via Demovsky. Gutekunst said C Josh Myers had “his best year” with the team and has established trust with Love: “I know Jordan trusts him very much as his center.” (Wood)

Vikings

Vikings HC Kevin O’Connell said he loves Minnesota and hopes to sign a contract extension with the team.

“I do,” O’Connell said, via ESPN. “I do. I’ve had great dialogue with our ownership this week and reflection as the season came to an end. Anything beyond that, I would prefer to kind of keep those discussions internal.”

O’Connell said that he has a great relationship with the ownership and that the two sides are on the same page.

“What I would say is I love being the head coach of the Minnesota Vikings,” he said. “And with that becomes the fact that I love our ownership. I have a great relationship with our ownership and feel so fortunate not only just the way they support us and believe in us, but also the impact they have on our players, on our locker room and ultimately where we all want to go together. Feel very, very great about that.”

Vikings GM Kwesi Adofo-Mensah also said that he loves being in Minnesota and has the support of ownership moving forward.

“They expressed to me their appreciation for Kevin and I’s leadership,” Adofo-Mensah said. “They’re really supportive of us. I’ll always think back to the unbelievable opportunity they gave me. I’ve always dreamt of being a general manager in an organization that is trying to do the thing they haven’t done before. I still wake up in the morning and think about what that can be like. I’ll always go back to the gratitude I have for them, and I want to be the general manager going forward. … I don’t think I’m entitled to anything. If I sign that contract tomorrow, I’ll be running like I was scared, just trying to always earn it.“