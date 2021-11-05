NFC Notes: Lions, Packers, Aaron Rodgers

Lions

Jeremy Fowler of ESPN listed the Buccaneers as a potential sleeper to watch for free-agent WR Odell Beckham Jr.

It’s worth mentioning that the Lions have the top waiver claim right now and the Browns reworked his contract to lower his salary.

Aaron Rodgers

When making an appearance on the Pat McAfee Show, Aaron Rodgers supplied a lengthy interview where defended his refusal of the COVID-19 vaccine.

“I believe strongly in bodily autonomy and the ability to make choices for your body, not to have to acquiesce to some woke culture or crazed group of individuals who say you have to do something,” Rodgers said, via Rob Demovsky of ESPN. “Health is not a one-size fits all for everybody and for me it involved a lot of study in the offseason.”

Rodgers said he didn’t lie in his initial press conference in August when claiming he’s been “immunized.”

“First of all, I didn’t lie in the initial press conference,” Rodgers said. “During that time, it was a witch hunt that was going on across the league, where everybody in the media was so concerned about who was vaccinated and who wasn’t and what that meant and who was being selfish and who would talk about it, what it meant if they said it’s a personal decision and they shouldn’t have to disclose their own medical information.”

Rodgers continued that his claims of immunization were not a “ruse or lie.”

“And at the time, my plan was to say that I have been immunized. It wasn’t some sort of ruse or lie. It was the truth, and I’ll get into the whole immunization in a second. But had there been a follow up to my statement that I’ve been immunized, I would have responded with this: I would have said, ‘Look, I’m not some sort of anti-vax, flat-earther. I am somebody who’s a critical thinker.'”

Rodgers insists his medical team instructed him that suffering an adverse reaction to the vaccine was more threatening than being infected with COVID-19.

“You know, my desire to immunize myself was what was best for my body, and that’s why this is so important to me,” Rodgers said. “My medical team advising me that the danger of an adverse event [to a vaccine] was greater than the risk of getting COVID and recovering. So I made a decision that was in the best interest of my body.”

As for not following the league’s mask policy, Rodgers said he didn’t do so because it “makes absolutely no sense.”

“I have followed every single protocol to a T – minus that one I just mentioned that makes absolutely no sense to me,” Rodgers said.

“I have taken this very seriously,” Rodgers said. “I’m not a COVID-denier or any bulls— like that. I just wanted to make the decision that was best for my body. That’s it. I wear my mask when I go out in public. The only time I haven’t worn my mask is when I’m around all-vaccinated people. My response to those people would be like, ‘Hey, just so you know, I tested this morning negative, No. 1, and No. 2, you got vaccinated against something that you would be worried about me having, which I just told you I’m negative. To me, I can’t make any more sense than that. If I’m in public, I wear a mask. If I’m not, if I’m at my house, I’m not wearing a mask.”

Jay Glazer of Fox Sports says that the NFL has opened an investigation into the Packers and QB Aaron Rodgers to find out if any COVID-19 protocols have been violated.

to find out if any COVID-19 protocols have been violated. Glazer goes on to say that if there are infractions, Rodgers will not be suspended for the issue but both Rodgers and the team could end up facing fines.

Packers

Packers QB Jordan Love said he’s prepared to start Week 9 with Aaron Rodgers on the COVID-19 list: “Nothing’s changed except me being the quarterback and not Aaron.” (Ryan Wood)

said he’s prepared to start Week 9 with on the COVID-19 list: “Nothing’s changed except me being the quarterback and not Aaron.” (Ryan Wood) Love confirmed that he’s been vaccinated and was wearing a mask during Friday’s press conference due to close-contact protocols with Aaron Rodgers and Kurt Benkert. (Ryan Wood)

and (Ryan Wood) Although Love admits he’ll have “some nerves” starting his first game, he reiterated his confidence in himself and the team: “Obviously there’s gonna be some nerves there. There always is … I have a lot of confidence in myself. Confidence in this team. Those dudes are gonna take care of me.” (Matt Schneidman)

Packers HC Matt LaFleur responded that it would be “foolish” to expect Love to execute the same game plan as Rodgers: “Playing that position, I think it’s the toughest position to play in all of sports.” (Ryan Wood)

responded that it would be “foolish” to expect Love to execute the same game plan as Rodgers: “Playing that position, I think it’s the toughest position to play in all of sports.” (Ryan Wood) LaFleur said Love “is really locked in” and his teammates are rallying around him as this week’s starter. (Tom Silverstein)

Packers’ DC Joe Barry says that the team will have CB Kevin King back this week and expect CB Jaire Alexander to return at some point this season. (Tom Silverstein)

says that the team will have CB back this week and expect CB to return at some point this season. (Tom Silverstein) Barry also mentioned that rookie CB Eric Stokes and veteran CB Rasul Douglas have both played well in the absence of King and Alexander.