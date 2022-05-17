NFC Notes: Lions, Packers, Jaire Alexander, Vikings

Lions

Lions DE Aidan Hutchinson is happy to finally be taking the field for Detroit and wasn’t a big fan of all the speculation that occurs during the draft process.

“Yeah, it’s great. This is what I do at the end of the day. All that talk, I hate the talk,” Hutchinson said, via MLive.com. “It’s been a lot of months of talking, lot of rah-rah, but now we’re out here getting the work in, which is what I do. A lot of good people here. I think we definitely have got the right people in place to start winning some ballgames. The players, it’s a great vibe here right now. Can’t wait until all the vets get here and we all start getting after it as a team.”

Packers

According to Pro Football Talk, Packers CB Jaire Alexander ‘s four-year, $84 million extension includes a $30 million signing bonus and base salaries of $1.076 million, $1.2 million, $6.65 million, $16.15 million and $18.15 million.

‘s four-year, $84 million extension includes a $30 million signing bonus and base salaries of $1.076 million, $1.2 million, $6.65 million, $16.15 million and $18.15 million. Alexander has offseason roster bonuses in 2023 and 2024 worth $11.45 million and $8 million respectively. Starting in 2023, he has annual workout bonuses of $700,000, up to $650,000 a year in per-game roster bonuses and an annual $250,000 Pro Bowl escalator.

Packers OC Adam Stenavich on Christian Watson : “His combination of size and speed is great. He’s a big guy, he can move, he’s going to be a problem once he figures things out.” ( second-round WR: “His combination of size and speed is great. He’s a big guy, he can move, he’s going to be a problem once he figures things out.” ( Ryan Wood

Stenavich on the offense using packages that feature both RB AJ Dillon and RB Aaron Jones : “We’ve had packages with those guys on the field at the same time and you have to. When you have playmakers like that you have to get them on the field and get them the ball.” (Kassidy Hill)

and RB : “We’ve had packages with those guys on the field at the same time and you have to. When you have playmakers like that you have to get them on the field and get them the ball.” (Kassidy Hill) Packers DC Joe Barry said it was “huge” for them to get LB De’Vondre Campbell back: “I still think he has his best football ahead of him.” (Wood)

Vikings

According to NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport, the Vikings have hired former 49ers Director of Research and Development Demitrius Washington as their new VP of Football Operations.