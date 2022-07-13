NFC Notes: Lions, Packers, Panthers

Lions

Lions DT Michael Brockers said the team, especially the young players on the roster, has bought in completely to HC Dan Campbell‘s system and they’re going to be a force in the future.

“(Opponents) knew we were coming the whole 60 minutes of the game,” Brockers said via Aaron Wilson of ProFootballNetwork.com. “So that’s what I love about being here. You just see it. It’s generated that enthusiasm to be in Detroit, to play for Detroit, to be a Lion. You’re seeing it, starting with the younger guys… We have a team full of young guys who are buying into the system, and it’s going to be scary to see us in the future.”

Packers

Packers TE Josiah Deguara is looking forward to the opportunity to step up this year and help offset the loss of Davante Adams.

“It’s not an elephant in the room, but Davante’s gone,” Deguara said, via Packers.com. “All the balls that he got were much deserved, so there’s opportunity for guys to step up, and I’m going to try to be one of those guys.

“We do a lot of things in this offense to try to be successful. We know we’re going to have to step up. We know we’ve had to step up in the past and we’re going to do it again.”

Deguara returned from an ACL tear last year and was able to appear in all 16 games.

“Physically, obviously my knee was a big deal, getting over that, but being able to stay mentally strong through the ups and the downs of the season, being able to battle back, after a bad play, after a good play, moving on to the next play, that’s the biggest thing that I learned,” Deguara said.

Panthers

New Panthers QB Baker Mayfield won’t have to wait long to face his former team and he acknowledged the obvious: Carolina’s Week 1 matchup against the Browns will have a little extra juice for him.

“I’m not going to sit here and be a robot and tell you that’s not one I’ve marked on the calendar already,” Mayfield said via Darin Gantt of the team website. “One, that’s not who I am. To me, it’s about winning games. Whoever we have marked on the schedule, I’m going to try to win. Obviously, this one has a little more history and personal meaning, but for me, it’s about winning and setting the tone for the rest of the year, and however I can help this team do that, I’m going to do.”