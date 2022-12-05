NFC Notes: Lions, Packers, Vikings

Lions

Lions QB Jared Goff is impressed by the way the team has been performing over the past few weeks and thinks they can continue to win going forward.

“We feel like we can, and we believe we can,” Goff said, via Pro Football Talk. “We’ve beaten good teams. We’ve beaten teams with lesser records. We’ve dominated teams, and we’ve had our times where we’ve struggled, but in the last five games, we’ve been playing good football and taking care of the ball on offense, causing turnovers on defense, and clean in the kicking game. It’s a pretty good formula, and we’ve been doing that. It feels good. That was as a complete team win as I’ve been a part of, and it was really, really well done, and proud of our guys.”

Packers

Packers RB Aaron Jones doesn’t need any more convincing that WR Christian Watson is a weapon for Green Bay’s offense.

“That man got some burners. He can do it all,” Jones told Packers.com. “It just helps us. It gives us so many options. It keeps us versatile. I love having a weapon like that. Anytime he touches the ball, he has a chance to take it to the house.”

Vikings

Ian Rapoport reports that Vikings DE Jonathan Bullard may not require surgery on his biceps injury and could return soon.