NFC Notes: Lions, Packers, Vikings

Lions

Lions QB Jared Goff said there is still room for the team to grow and become more consistent this season.

“I think there’s a lot of meat on the bone, both for offense and defense,” Goff said, via the team website. “I’m sure they’d say the same thing that where we feel like maybe the Carolina game was a complete game, but other than that, I don’t know if we’ve really had one. And how do we get closer to that as the season comes to an end, and no reason to not start this week and try to put together a complete game this week as well.”

The offensive line is also returning to full health, with most starters including G Jonah Jackson set to return and play together this week.

“We’re finally back,” Jackson said, via Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press. “The band’s back together. It’s time to put on a show. I was getting some heavy FOMO (fear of missing out). It was getting bad, so I’m real excited to be back out there with the guys. They were holding it down while I was out so it’s time for me to come back in and hold up my end of the bargain.” Lions HC Dan Campbell says Graham Glasgow has earned the right guard job over Halapoulivaati Vaitai: “I think so. I think that’s fair.” (Kyle Meinke)

Packers

Packers QB Jordan Love on the close loss to the Steelers: “It’s very frustrating. We’ve been put in this situation a lot of times, and we just haven’t found a way to win.” (Ryan Wood)

Vikings

Vikings RB Cam Akers was fined $8,065 for unsportsmanlike conduct and TE

T.J. Hockenson was fined $10,927 for a trackback block.