NFC Notes: Lions, Packers, Vikings

Lions DE Aidan Hutchinson said his mind is set on breaking the single-season sack record, even if it doesn’t happen this year.

“It’s always been one of my goals since I got into the league was to break that record,” Hutchinson said, via Pro Football Post. “If I have the opportunity this year, great. …Honestly, I’ll always think it’s realistic. Even next year, if I don’t have as many sacks at this point, I’ll still think (that). My brain is wired that way.”

Lions DB Terrion Arnold was fined $11,255 for Unnecessary Roughness (facemask).

Green Bay RB Josh Jacobs responded to Tennessee DT Jeffery Simmons saying nobody runs the ball on them: “Me personally, I heard the comment. A lot of people sent it to me. I don’t really feel no type of way about it. If I was on defense, I’d be saying the same thing. Running the ball or offensively, I feel like can’t no defense stop us, so I would say the same thing. Obviously, they’ve got a good defensive front. The back guys have played a lot of football. They’re a physical team, so we’re going to see.” (Matt Schneidman)

Packers Christian Watson on QB Malik Willis starting against the Titans: "I was talking to other wideouts earlier in the game. I don't care if he doesn't think it's a revenge game, I'm going out there and playing for him. I want him to be able to go out there and win this thing." (Wes Hodkiewicz)

Vikings WR Justin Jefferson after the team’s win in Week 3: “It feels good to be a part of a blowout win, I hadn’t had one yet. Something I can get used to.” (Andrew Krammer)

According to Kevin Seifert of ESPN, Jefferson had his hand examined after the game and x-rays came back negative. Meanwhile, QB Sam Darnold will have his knee looked at but told reporters it was feeling good following the game.

will have his knee looked at but told reporters it was feeling good following the game. Vikings DE Jihad Ward was fined $9,667 for Unnecessary Roughness (late hit).