NFC Notes: Lions, Packers, Vikings

Lions
Lions DE Aidan Hutchinson said his mind is set on breaking the single-season sack record, even if it doesn’t happen this year.
“It’s always been one of my goals since I got into the league was to break that record,” Hutchinson said, via Pro Football Post. “If I have the opportunity this year, great. …Honestly, I’ll always think it’s realistic. Even next year, if I don’t have as many sacks at this point, I’ll still think (that). My brain is wired that way.”
- Lions DB Terrion Arnold was fined $11,255 for Unnecessary Roughness (facemask).
Packers
- Green Bay RB Josh Jacobs responded to Tennessee DT Jeffery Simmons saying nobody runs the ball on them: “Me personally, I heard the comment. A lot of people sent it to me. I don’t really feel no type of way about it. If I was on defense, I’d be saying the same thing. Running the ball or offensively, I feel like can’t no defense stop us, so I would say the same thing. Obviously, they’ve got a good defensive front. The back guys have played a lot of football. They’re a physical team, so we’re going to see.” (Matt Schneidman)
- Packers WR Christian Watson on QB Malik Willis starting against the Titans: “I was talking to other wideouts earlier in the game. I don’t care if he doesn’t think it’s a revenge game, I’m going out there and playing for him. I want him to be able to go out there and win this thing.” (Wes Hodkiewicz)
Vikings
- Vikings WR Justin Jefferson after the team’s win in Week 3: “It feels good to be a part of a blowout win, I hadn’t had one yet. Something I can get used to.” (Andrew Krammer)
- According to Kevin Seifert of ESPN, Jefferson had his hand examined after the game and x-rays came back negative. Meanwhile, QB Sam Darnold will have his knee looked at but told reporters it was feeling good following the game.
- Vikings DE Jihad Ward was fined $9,667 for Unnecessary Roughness (late hit).
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!