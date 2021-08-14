NFC Notes: Lions, Packers, Vikings

Lions

The Lions have parted ways with head athletic trainer Dave Granito and are in talks with a replacement coach.

said the decision wasn’t about the way Granito treated players but was rather an issue of communication. Campbell also notes that the team is trying to be “conservative” when it comes to RB D’Andre Swift, who has a lingering groin injury. (Chris Burke)

Packers

Packers HC Matt LaFleur says FB/TE Josiah Deguara looks “fantastic” in his recovery from a torn ACL.

“Deguara looks fantastic,” LaFleur said, via PackersWire.com. “Looks like he picked up right where he left off last season. It’s really good to see him out there.

“He’s such a savvy, smart football player. There are so many things he does that are tough to coach,” LaFleur said.

Vikings

Vikings’ assistant head coach and co-defensive coordinator Andre Patterson was anxious for DE Danielle Hunter to suit up for the first time and have contact in practice.

“To be honest with you, I was concerned the first day we went in pads,” Patterson said, via Courtney Cronin of ESPN. “I wanted to see what was going to happen. You’re a defensive lineman, you’re banging somebody every play. So the first day in pads was the day I wanted to see. Was he going to be timid when he put his face in there? And he was not. He looked like his normal self. After we had the first team rep, and it was a run play, and I saw him fit the run like he normally does, then it was all done for me.”

Hunter said he has been anticipating the return and currently has no restrictions in practice. He also looks forward to putting the past behind him and competing with his teammates.

“After the first practice, I was like there’s nothing for me to worry about,” Hunter said. “After that, everything felt normal and I was like, ‘OK, I’m good now. It’s definitely behind me. I put all that behind me. I’m just happy to come out here and be on the field with my teammates again and going at it again rushing the passer and playing the run blocks. I’m just happy to be out here.”

Vikings’ HC Mike Zimmer said the Vikings didn’t expect rookie T Christian Darrisaw to have a procedure for his injury. (Chris Tomasson)

Zimmer also seems to be frustrated about the mysterious injury of his first-round pick: “They tell me one thing and it ends up being something else. I don’t know… That’s what the doctors said (that he’ll be back for Week 1), but I don’t know … It was taken care of in January. We didn’t expect this.” (Chris Tomasson)

Rookie QB Kellen Mond commented about his placement on the COVID-19 list: “It was really frustrating especially when I found out I tested positive. I wasn’t sure if it was a false positive or not. So knowing that I had to sit out 10 days, it definitely hurt… But I can’t dwell on what’s happened in the past.” (Chris Tomasson)

