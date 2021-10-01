NFC Notes: Lions, Packers, Vikings

Lions

Lions HC Dan Campbell said people can expect “to see a lot more” of RB D’Andre Swift this season given he leads the team in rushing yards and receptions.

“I certainly think you’re going to see a lot more Swift and he could very easily be out there first play,” Campbell said. “He’s done enough to earn that if that’s what you’re asking, for sure.”

Swift said it’s not important for him to start but rather wants to make a big impact in any way possible.

“Starting doesn’t matter to me at all,” Swift said. “As long as I’m able to impact the team, impact the team in some way, shape or form, that’s fine with me.”

Campbell reiterated that Swift is a “weapon for us” and has done well with the physical and mental requirements their asking of him.

“Look, he’s a weapon for us, he really is,” Campbell said. “He’s a dynamic player and I think he’s just, every week he’s improving. And the more that he shows, the more we put on him. Cause look, it’s one thing physically, but also mentally, there’s a lot that we’re asking him to do. And I thought he handled it pretty well the other day. It wasn’t perfect, but certainly it was enough to help move the football down the field.”

Packers

Packers HC Matt LaFleur had high praise for LB De’Vondre Campbell‘s performance and “taking a leadership role” on their defense.

“I think he’s just a steady, calm voice out there on the field,” LaFleur said, via Tom Silverstein of PackersNews.“He’s really done a great job of taking a leadership role and he’s very, very consistent. I’ve always respected him from going back to our days together in Atlanta. I just loved the way he approached the game.”

Packers STs coach Maurice Drayton mentioned that Campbell sits in on special teams meetings when he “does not have to.” He added Campbell volunteered for special teams duties after LB Krys Barnes sustained a concussion.

“Campbell is a big, big-time professional,” Drayton said. “He does not have to, but he chooses to sit in on all of our special teams meetings. I think he’s in the league, seven, eight years, and there’s a reason, because he’s a professional.”

Vikings

Browns HC Kevin Stefanski, who had various roles as an assistant coach with the Vikings from 2006-2019, acknowledged his return to Minnesota in Week 4.

“It’s a special place,” Stefanski said, via Chris Tomasson of the St. Paul Pioneer Press. “I had a great time there and was treated great by the organization, from the ownership, coaches, and the staff. I have really good friends there. With that said, it’s a really big game. They’re a really good team. That has our full attention.”

Stefanski added that his time in Minnesota properly prepared him to be a head coach in the NFL.

“I firmly believe that things worked out the way they should,” Stefanski said, via Tom Withers of the Associated Press. “I would speak to my whole time there was very impactful. It is a really well-run organization from top to bottom.”

Vikings QB Kirk Cousins was grateful to have Stefanski as his quarterbacks’ coach when signing with the organization in 2018.

“You could see that he was going places, he knew football,” said Cousins. “He was a good communicator and so I was really excited when I signed in free agency that he was going to be my quarterback coach. That was a huge plus of me coming to Minnesota.”