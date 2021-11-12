NFC Notes: Lions, Packers, Vikings

Lions

Lions HC Dan Campbell said that the offense’s struggles are requiring him to spend “a lot more time” with them and mentioned that he’s meeting with QB Jared Goff more often.

“I would say just it involves spending a lot more time with the offense than maybe the other two phases, that’s all,” Campbell said, via Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press. “Investment. I just want to be able to meet with the quarterback more, talk with him. Just know that I feel like I have a handprint in it, I guess if you will. It’s just investing a lot more time.”

Campbell added that they are trying to get their entire offensive staff involved on ways to correct the offense.

“I just think that we’re trying to get all of our guys involved. That’s really the best way to put it,” Campbell said. “They all have a hand in this. They’re going to have a piece. We’re going to ask them to do some things they do well, both in the run and pass game. I think everybody needs some nuggets, and so we’ll see if we can drop some nuggets and see how these guys respond a little bit, give them a little air and a little confidence.”

Lions HC Dan Campbell said OT Taylor Decker (finger) “looks pretty good” in Friday’s practice and his status will be decided on Saturday. (Chris Burke)

Packers

Jordan Schultz reports that the Packers’ front office is the “main reason why they failed to land Odell Beckham Jr. “

“ Schultz is told that Packers HC Matt LaFleur wanted Beckham and believed he would have been a seamless fit in their offense. However, the front office reportedly lowballed Beckham.

Panthers HC Matt LaFleur said OT David Bakhtiari (knee) is doubtful for Week 10 but added that he didn’t suffer a setback: “Not a setback, just part of the process.” (Rob Demovsky)

Vikings

Vikings’ RB Dalvin Cook is currently not the subject of any investigation for domestic violence, as the alleged victim is yet to file a police report against Cook. (TMZ Sports)

According to Darren Wolfson, Vikings OL Dakota Dozier's health is improving after being hospitalized due to COVID-19. He is still in medical care.