NFC Notes: Lions, Packers, Vikings

Lions

Lions HC Dan Campbell said he’s not sure when RB D’Andre Swift will return.

“I still think we’re taking this week-to-week, day-to-day,” Campbell said, via Lions Wire. “There again, I know as of this morning he’s better than he felt last week. He feels better than he was I guess Saturday when we worked with him. So, our plan is to work him back into practice this week and see how he feels.”

  • Lions QB Jared Goff said he’s feeling OK despite testing positive for COVID: “I’m feeling good. It’s pretty much a mild cold. I’m feeling fine. I had some symptoms pop up really Sunday night after the game.”  (Eric Woodyard)
  • Goff added he doesn’t know if he can play this week, but he will do his best to try: “Just take care of my body, rest, sleep, hydration, medicine.” (Woodyard)

Packers

  • Packers HC Matt LaFleur doesn’t think CB Jaire Alexander or LT David Bakhtiari will play this week. (Ryan Wood)
  • Bakhtiari is still recovering from a torn ACL that was initially suffered almost one year ago, while Alexander is recuperating from a shoulder injury earlier this season. 

Vikings

  • Vikings WR Adam Thielen was close to suiting up for the team on Monday night’s game but was ultimately held out due to precautionary reasons. (Ben Goessling)
  • Vikings activated DE Danielle Hunter and WR Dede Westbrook from the COVID-19 list. 
  • Vikings signed OL Dakota Dozier to their active roster.
  • Vikings activated practice squad WR Trishton Jackson and RB A.J. Rose from the COVID-19 list.
  • Vikings released RB A.J. Rose and WR Darrius Shepherd from their practice squad.

