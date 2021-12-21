NFC Notes: Lions, Packers, Vikings

Lions

Lions HC Dan Campbell said he’s not sure when RB D’Andre Swift will return.

“I still think we’re taking this week-to-week, day-to-day,” Campbell said, via Lions Wire. “There again, I know as of this morning he’s better than he felt last week. He feels better than he was I guess Saturday when we worked with him. So, our plan is to work him back into practice this week and see how he feels.”

Lions QB Jared Goff said he’s feeling OK despite testing positive for COVID: “I’m feeling good. It’s pretty much a mild cold. I’m feeling fine. I had some symptoms pop up really Sunday night after the game.” (Eric Woodyard)

Packers

Packers HC Matt LaFleur doesn’t think CB Jaire Alexander or LT David Bakhtiari will play this week. (Ryan Wood)

Vikings

Vikings WR Adam Thielen was close to suiting up for the team on Monday night’s game but was ultimately held out due to precautionary reasons. (Ben Goessling)

Vikings released RB A.J. Rose and WR Darrius Shepherd from their practice squad.