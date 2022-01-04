NFC Notes: Lions, Packers, Vikings

Lions

Lions HC Dan Campbell said QB Jared Goff is improving and could play this week: “This week is a little bit more hopeful, but we’ll see.” (Dave Birkett)

Packers

Packers WR Davante Adams took a minute to appreciate the high level QB Aaron Rodgers is playing at. Rodgers is a strong MVP candidate and a good bet to win what would be his fourth award.

“He’s kind of got the LeBron effect with everybody,” Adams said via the Athletic’s Matt Schneidman. “He has to play at an MVP level every week because that’s just what people expect at this point. He’s definitely spoiled the fans and the rest of the world with his play, but when you can consistently do it at that level, it’s really no pressure to go out there and just perform. What kills me about the way he plays is just how easy it is.

“He’s the best to ever do it, man, and it’s a blessing to be able to have a quarterback like that for eight years coming out here and making my job a hell of a lot easier. A lot of guys can go out there and run great routes and do what it is that wideouts do, but you still need a great ball. You still need a quarterback who knows where people are. That’s the best part for me is I don’t really have to worry about too much. I run into a few hits every now and then, but having a guy that can see the field and operate in such an elite, confident level, it’s not fair.”

Packers HC Matt LaFleur said CB Jaire Alexander is getting close to a return, but they don’t have a true test for tackling, which is the last hurdle he needs to clear. They want to make sure Alexander is comfortable with his shoulder. (Tom Silverstein)

Vikings

The Defector’s Kalyn Kahler reports some within the Vikings organization are unhappy with co-DC Adam Zimmer ‘s responsibilities compared to co-DC Andre Patterson : “No f—ing reason [Adam] should be a DC…Nobody disliked him, but nobody ever thought he would be the coordinator, let’s put it that way.”

‘s responsibilities compared to co-DC : “No f—ing reason [Adam] should be a DC…Nobody disliked him, but nobody ever thought he would be the coordinator, let’s put it that way.” Kahler talked to people who believe the only reason Adam Zimmer has the job is because he is HC Mike Zimmer ‘s son: “Everybody knows why Adam is there, they all know.”

‘s son: “Everybody knows why Adam is there, they all know.” Mike Zimmer said he hasn’t talked with the Wilfs about his job beyond this season: “The media is the one doing all the uncertainty and everything else, so, we don’t worry about that. We just focus on what our job is.” (Andrew Krammer)

Zimmer elaborated more on his abrupt comments regarding third-round QB Kellen Mond and his readiness, or lack thereof, to play: “I just mean he’s the third-team quarterback. He’s improved. He’s improved throughout the year. He’s got a chance to be a good player. But he’s third on the depth chart.” (Courtney Cronin)