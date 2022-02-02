NFC Notes: Lions, Packers, Vikings

Packers LB Rashan Gary would welcome being more of a leader in 2022. Judging by some of the veterans being discussed as potential cap casualties for Green Bay this offseason, he might have to.

“I’m being who I am. If that’s what’s asked of me, then that’s what I’ll do,” Gary said, via Packers.com. “Nothing’s going to change about how I carry myself, how I work and how I conduct myself when it comes to football and what I love. I’m still going to be the same guy. I feel like I’ve always been a guy that leads by example, never really talks too much.”

Gary added he will continue holding himself to a high standard.