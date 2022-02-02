NFC Notes: Lions, Packers, Vikings

Lions
- Lions HC Dan Campbell said TEs coach Ben Johnson is in consideration for Detroit’s offensive coordinator job but also plans to interview other candidates this week. (Tim Twentyman)
- Campbell said he thinks Lions DC Aaron Glenn would be a “great fit” for the Saints’ head coach job and is nervous about losing him: “Well, he’d be a great fit. That’s why I’m nervous.” (Tim Twentyman)
- Lions RBs coach Duce Staley points out that there are several Black assistant coaches and coordinators around the league who are “overqualified” for head coaching jobs: “It’s some guys out there that’s overqualified and we all know that. It’s some guys out there that’s been coaching in this league for a while that are outstanding.” (Eric Woodyard)
- Although Staley wouldn’t touch on the head coach interview process, he reiterated that there are coaches who are overqualified for positions and is hopeful they get considered for remaining jobs: “I can’t speak of the process. I can’t speak on what they went through as far as interviewing or anything like that, I just know I can speak of the man in the coach and they’re overqualified. We’ve still got a couple openings so hopefully one of those guys get a job.” (Eric Woodyard)
Packers
Packers LB Rashan Gary would welcome being more of a leader in 2022. Judging by some of the veterans being discussed as potential cap casualties for Green Bay this offseason, he might have to.
“I’m being who I am. If that’s what’s asked of me, then that’s what I’ll do,” Gary said, via Packers.com. “Nothing’s going to change about how I carry myself, how I work and how I conduct myself when it comes to football and what I love. I’m still going to be the same guy. I feel like I’ve always been a guy that leads by example, never really talks too much.”
Gary added he will continue holding himself to a high standard.
“Everybody knows the standard,” Gary said. “Nothing’s going to change from this year to next year. The only thing that’s going to change is … needing to finish where we need to finish. Everybody has that goal. Everybody, look at your tape. Be critical. What are you going to do that’s going to push this team over the edge? That’s the challenge that everybody’s taking.”
Vikings
- Ben Goessling of the Minneapolis Star Tribune notes the Vikings held a nine-hour interview with Giants DC Patrick Graham for their head coach job on Tuesday.
- The Athletic’s Chad Graff says a team source continues to insist the team has no agreement in place with Michigan HC Jim Harbaugh, who interviewed Wednesday in person in Minnesota.
- Pro Football Talk also cites a league source that said something similar, plus added Harbaugh is entering the meeting believing he needs to win the job.
- However, Graff points out it feels unlikely that Harbaugh would fly out on National Signing Day and risk rejection if he didn’t feel strongly he would be the next Vikings head coach. The optics would be too bad.
- Graff adds hiring Harbaugh, who has a reputation as being hard to work with, is a little curious after how the previous era ended with Mike Zimmer. But Harbaugh has a strong record of success in the NFL and that’s appealing to Vikings ownership, which always wants to contend.
- Vikings OL Mason Cole is set to become a free agent but commented on the team interviewing Harbaugh: “I am a Harbaugh guy. Obviously, played with him three years (at Michigan), so I’m a fan of Harbaugh. So we’ll see what happens.” (Chris Tomasson)
