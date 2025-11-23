NFC Notes: Mac Jones, Christian McCaffrey, Jaxon Smith-Njigba, 49ers, Seahawks

49ers

49ers RB Christian McCaffrey was under the impression that he was going to be traded to the Rams when he was originally dealt to San Francisco by the Panthers.

“I was prepping to play that Sunday, and it’s a confusing mindset to be in when there is that looming over your shoulder,” McCaffrey said this week. “That week was a weird week for me. It’s hard not to hear the talks around you about it, but I really jus tried to lock in and focus on practice, focus on meetings. I didn’t know what was gonna happen, but I wanted to play on Sunday. I didn’t know where it was gonna be, but I knew I was gonna play. I had to lock back in and focus on what I had to do to play in an NFL football game on that Sunday. I said it, but I thought I was going to the Rams just because that’s what I had heard. And then, my agent had called me and told me I was going to the Niners. That’s kind of how that week went.”

San Francisco is expected to receive calls on QB Mac Jones this offseason by quarterback-needy teams, according to SI’s Albert Breer.

The Athletic's Matt Barrows notes the 49ers had some interest in Raiders QB Aidan O'Connell when he was a prospect coming out of Purdue, so he's a candidate to keep in mind if they end up needing a new backup QB this offseason. Jones is expected to garner trade interest. O'Connell has one more year on his rookie deal with the Raiders. Another option to monitor, per Barrows, is Dolphins QB Zach Wilson, who has a lot of experience in similar offensive systems.

49ers LB Curtis Robinson was fined $6,500 for unnecessary roughness (hip-drop tackle).

Seahawks WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba is the first wide receiver in NFL history to have 75 or more receiving yards in each of the first 11 games of a season.

He also set the franchise record for receiving yards in a single season on Sunday, with six more games remaining on the schedule.

Seahawks LB Tyrice Knight was fined $6,406 for unnecessary roughness (use of the helmet), and DL Jarran Reed was fined $14,491 for unsportsmanlike conduct.