NFC Notes: Mac Jones, Kenneth Walker, 49ers, Rams, Seahawks

49ers

49ers HC Kyle Shanahan said he would be “very surprised” if QB Mac Jones wasn’t on the roster to begin next season.

“You always listen to people with trade offers, but we’re also not into getting rid of good players,” Shanahan said, via The Athletic. “So I’d be very surprised if Mac wasn’t around us next year.”

Jones was in contention to be drafted by San Francisco before they ultimately drafted QB Trey Lance. Jones filled in admirably when QB Brock Purdy was injured this season.

“Mac made this place better. He was outstanding this season. He picked us up in a huge way,” 49ers GM John Lynch said. “When we needed him … he went in there and won us a lot of football games, and he kept us in this thing.”

Jones has owned his role as a backup quarterback and has been a positive influence for Purdy whenever he isn’t on the field.

“He brings an energy to this team that’s really cool,” Lynch added. “And he’s good for Brock. That quarterback room is very stimulating.”

Jones added that he loves being a part of the team but also admitted that he feels as if he’s a starting quarterback in the NFL.

“I’m on a two-year deal, but I believe I’m a starter in this league, and I’m excited to continue to get better this offseason and see what happens,” he said. “In a way, I had two good seasons in one. I had a season as a starter, kind of, and a season as a backup. It was just so fun to get, like they say, the train back on the tracks. That’s what I wanted to do. I put a lot of good film out there.”

Rams

Rams WR Davante Adams has set his statistical goals aside and his main focus is set on winning a Super Bowl.

“Just having been here so many times and understanding exactly what it takes to get where we’re ultimately trying to go,” Adams said, via Around The NFL. “It’s obviously exciting to achieve the minor goals along the way that you ultimately need to do to get where you want to be, but yeah, [getting to a Super Bowl] just feels like almost like a mythical thing to me at this point.”

Seahawks

With Seahawks RB Zach Charbonnet suffering a torn ACL, Seattle will have to lean more on RB Kenneth Walker if they want to hoist the Lombardi Trophy. Seahawks HC Mike Macdonald feels Walker is ready because of his improvements over the year, coming off his second-highest total yardage game of the year in the Divisional Round.

“I know he was working through his foot at the beginning over the course of the offseason and that was frustrating for him because of the amount of work that he was putting in,” Macdonald said, via the team’s website. “And I think hopefully he realizes the dividends that that’s paid, that work that he’s put in to really get himself in a good spot up to this point, because what I’ve seen, I’ve seen a guy that’s, he’s gotten better throughout the season, so you can’t say that about all runners. And so that’s a tribute to him and how he’s taken care of his body.”

Seahawks HC Mike Macdonald said RB George Holani is an option to return from injured reserve after RB Zach Charbonnet tore his ACL, but wouldn’t say if they’re going that direction or not: “I think we’ll just let it play out this week.” (Curtis Crabtree)