NFC Notes: Mac Jones, Matthew Stafford, Rams’ Extensions, 49ers

49ers

49ers QB Mac Jones is entering his second year with the team and has been a subject of trade rumors because of how admirably he’s filled in when QB Brock Purdy was injured. Jones is excited to have an offseason where he doesn’t need to learn a new system, and he talked about his mindset as the backup.

“I feel like this is the first year I’ve had with the same offensive playbook being in the NFL,” Jones said, via the team’s website. “So, that’s kind of nice. If you go to a new team, you’ve got to learn a new playbook again and kind of do everything over… I’m excited and really just looking forward to this summer and getting everything going again.”

“One thing that I focused on last year was my mindset. I do put a lot of work into it and at the end of the day if you go out there on Sunday and you’re not confident it doesn’t matter. I know that if I go out there on Sunday and have the right mindset, have that warrior mentality, that I can play really good football. I proved that last year, but the challenge is to do it again this year and really not compare the two.”

Jones ultimately knows his role on this team is to support Purdy, and he’s looking forward to stacking strong seasons with another good showing in 2026.

“My job is to support Brock. It’s his team. But I feel like I can stack another good year whenever I’m needed… Honestly since college, I haven’t had the same coordinator since 2019 and back-to-back years. So it’ll be interesting to see if I can stack a good year.”

Rams

Rams QB Matthew Stafford said the “year-to-year” approach works best for the him and the team.

“It is year-to-year because I think it’s fair to the team, I think it’s fair to me, my family. I don’t want to sit there and say, ‘OK, 24 months from now I gotta be ready to play another football season.’ I’m like. ‘Whew, that seems like a lot,‘” Stafford said., via Rams Wire. “I know that I’m ready to play this year, and hopefully I feel great at the end of next year, and I’m ready to play another one after that, and maybe we just kind of keep going like that, but committing to more than that feels a little bit daunting and I think a little bit unfair to the team and myself.”

Rams

The Rams have numerous players eligible for extensions this offseason, including WR Puka Nacua, DE Kobie Turner, OLB Byron Young, and G Steve Avila. Los Angeles president Kevin Demoff admitted they have been working to strike a balance between spending solely on 2026 and setting themselves up well for the coming years.

“I think this is what we’re trying to weigh, is what do you spend if you amassed a little bit of a cushion this year, a war chest to go spend it, do you spend it on ’26 and how you can get better and acquiring more players, or do you spend it on these extensions which help you in the future?” Demoff said, via ESPN’s Sarah Barshop. “But by the way, they’re all under contract this year, right? And so I think that is a balance we will look at over time and try to get ahead of it as well.”