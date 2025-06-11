NFC Notes: Mac Jones, Puka Nacua, 49ers, Cardinals, Rams

49ers

49ers QB Mac Jones feels that his style of play is a great fit for the offensive scheme in San Francisco.

“I think they do a great job explaining what the expectation of each play is and why they’re doing a certain play,” Jones told SI.com. “And there’s nothing left up to doubt, if that makes sense. And everything’s based on timing and rhythm and also playing off structure. So, it has all three elements of quarterback play. And yeah, it’s really interesting to watch it and see how they see the game because it is the correct way to see it. And as you can tell, the quarterback play is very efficient.”

Cardinals

Cardinals S Jalen Thompson believes Arizona will establish itself as a defensive-led team in 2025.

“This is gonna be a defensive-led team in my opinion,” Thompson said, via Cards Wire. “I just think that it’s one of those things where, like we were talking about a little bit earlier, we were in games, a lot of games last year with the defense, and we could have won those games if we had a little more, I feel like.”

Thompson already sees improvements along the both the defensive front and the back-end of the unit.

“This year should be a little bit different,” Thompson said. “We got the D-line, some new guys in the D-line. We got some new guys in the in the DB room that are all ready to go. They’re intentional, they come to practice, they’re consistent. I think that should be good for us.“

Rams

Rams WR Puka Nacua has been one of the best receivers in football since joining the team two years ago. Heading into year three, Los Angeles OC Mike LaFleur believes he’s getting in and out of his routes better, which has led to more overall confidence.

“I think (Nacua has) just fine-tuned some things,” LaFleur said, via Wyatt Miller of the team’s website. “I think if we watched his routes on air from a year ago, I think he’s cutting a little bit better than he was a year ago, I think he’s breaking down a little bit better. He’s always had incredible hands, that’s an elite skill set of his, on top of toughness and his physicality, but I think he’s even more confident in it.”