NFC Notes: Mac Jones, Sam Darnold, 49ers, Seahawks

49ers

49ers LBs coach Johnny Holland called Dee Winters their “most improved linebacker” this offseason and is showing his “leadership ability.”

“Dee Winters improved so much from his first year to his second year,” Holland said, via NinersWire. “Unfortunately, last year he split reps and he was nicked up, but Dee Winters probably has been our most improved linebacker from Year 2 to this year. I see it now, his leadership ability. Dee Winters always had athletic ability. He can run and hit and be explosive. But he has a good positive energy, he communicates well and he just needs to continue to get better with reps. I think he and Nick Martin and Fred Warner are three really good linebackers for us.”

Mac Jones

49ers QB Mac Jones said QB Brock Purdy was a big reason why he decided to sign with San Francisco.

“Being a fan from afar, just the way he plays the game — very precise, very on time, very cerebral,” he said, via NY Times. “All things that I’ve done at some points in my career and I just want to get more consistent at that. So being here and learning from him … I think it’s going to really benefit me and get me back playing how I know I can play.”

Jones also hosted Purdy on his official visit when he was at Alabama, where the two began their relationship.

“We got to hang out and eat dinner and then go back and play computer games at my apartment,” Jones said. “We always talk about that and how crazy the world works. His story is so cool to me.”

Purdy said that WR Jacob Cowing has stood out during OTA’s with his route running and leadership.

“Cowing’s had great OTAs so far,” Purdy said. “He’s getting in and out of cuts and he’s the first one to lead lines and show guys how routes are supposed to be run. He’s making a huge leap there.”

Seahawks

Seahawks QB Sam Darnold admitted that there was a lot of similar concepts in Seattle’s offense that overlaps from his time in San Francisco, but he’s still learning a lot from OC Klint Kubiak this offseason.

“There’s some familiar things that obviously we did in San Francisco,” Darnold said, via the team’s website. “But just learning a ton, learning a ton right now and just like I mentioned kind of before, just building with the guys and taking it one day at a time.”

The overlap helps Darnold teach other members of the offense the concepts the team is implementing, even though he just joined Seattle this offseason.

“I think understanding the offense a little bit, coming from San Francisco, what we did in ’23 and with Klint. I told the guys any questions that you got come up to me, ask me anything. And I think that’s the biggest thing is just continuing to talk back and forth with the guys about the certain routes and the details.“