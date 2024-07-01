NFC Notes: Malik Hooker, Micah Parsons, Commanders, Cowboys, Giants

Commanders

In a podcast appearance with Scott Kaplan, Commanders HC Dan Quinn discussed what they are emphasizing in 2024.

“Competition is going to be the driving theme… see how good you can get, how far you can take it,” he said via USA Today’s Ivan Lambert.

Quinn also discussed what he’s learned from his first stint as a head coach with the Falcons before being fired and going to Dallas.

“You learn when you have been coaching and then become a head coach; you are coaching everybody. You are making sure you are coaching the coaches…the best of the best make sure they connect with the entire team…In my case, I won’t call the plays, but that doesn’t mean I won’t have my fingerprints on the defense and certainly the attitude, the style we want to play.”

Cowboys

Cowboys LB Micah Parsons and S Malik Hooker seemed to have an issue after Hooker questioned how much time Parsons has been spending on his podcast.

“My advice for Micah would be just make sure we’re all right,” Hooker said on Keyshawn Johnson’s podcast. “Because if we’re at work and and the run game’s terrible, but you’re doing a podcast every week and you know the run game is terrible, then what are you really caring about? Are you caring about the crowd that was watching the podcast or are you caring about the success of our team and the Super Bowl that we’re trying to reach?”

“Just wish you said this to me but instead on some podcast! And you got my number family! @MalikHooker24 and you my locker mate!” Parsons replied, via the Dallas Morning News. “So you coulda said this any day! And you do realize I shoot the podcast on our off day! Why ain’t we talking about everyone preparations and focus.”

Giants

Giants TE Darren Waller called it a career after using most of the offseason until this point to decide on his future. New York TE Daniel Bellinger is in line to replace Waller as the starter and is ready to do anything the team asks of him.

“Whatever they need me to do, I’m going to do,” Bellinger said, via Tyler Henry of the Giants Wire. “That’s probably a question for them. I’m just going to do anything they want me to do. They want me to stick my head in the dirt, go out, and catch a pass; I’m going to do what they need me to do.”