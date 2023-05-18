NFC Notes: Marcus Davenport, Lions, Packers, Vikings

Lions The Athletic’s Colton Pouncy expects the Lions to lean on WR Kalif Raymond as the deep threat to replace WR Jameson Williams during his suspension, at least for the time being.

as the favorite to start at right guard, with free agent signing OL the top reserve at all three interior spots. At defensive tackle, Pouncy says Alim McNeill is going to start, it’s just not clear if it will be at nose tackle or three-technique. Detroit spent a third-round pick on DT Brodric Martin but Pouncy notes he might need time to develop, which could keep DT Isaiah Buggs in the starting lineup. Former second-round DT Levi Onwuzurike remains a wildcard due to his back injury.

Given the team invested a first-round pick in LB Jack Campbell and a three-year, $18 million deal for LB Alex Anzalone, Pouncy writes those two are the clear favorite to start ahead of fan favorite and former sixth-round LB Malcolm Rodriguez.

Packers

Packers OL coach Luke Butkus said he isn’t worried about C Josh Myers struggling through his first two years in the NFL: “ Josh Myers is a hell of a kid, a hell of a player, and we expect him to be here for a long time,” per Ryan Wood.

a guard but he will also get reps at center this offseason. (Wood) Butkus agrees with GM Brian Gutekunst recently saying Elgton Jenkins improved at left guard after converting from offensive tackle: “I’m not Elgton Jenkins but, yes, I would agree with that.” (Wood)

said RB didn’t produce how they wanted him to last season and thinks he is up for the challenge in 2023: “I think he’s going to come out and respond to that challenge, and have a much more productive year.” (Wood) Packers’ fifth-round QB Sean Clifford understands there are big shoes to fill following Aaron Rodgers‘ departure and is grateful for his opportunity: “I understand who was in here before, and I respect everything about that, but at the same time, I came in, I found my name on the plate, and I sat down. I’m doing whatever it takes to win games here. I’m very appreciative of the opportunity.” (Wood)

said he began studying QB ‘s film shortly after getting drafted by Green Bay: “I kind of go through the film a little bit too. Yeah, I’ve been doing a little creeping, and figuring him out a little bit.” (Wood) According to Neil Stratton, Joey Laine has been named the new salary cap analyst for the Packers.

Vikings

With the Vikings moving on from OLB Za’Darius Smith and wrapping up that situation, the defense will go into 2023 with bookend edge rushers of Danielle Hunter and Marcus Davenport — though Minnesota has work to do with Hunter still as he’s away from the team and due a raise. Davenport was a major free-agent acquisition on a one-year, $13 million deal as he looks to prove himself and cash in big in 2024. The former first-rounder looks like a prototypical edge rusher but has yet to put it all together for a monster season he should be capable of. Davenport finished with just half a sack in 2022 for the Saints.

“I’m very critical. I’ve been upset. I’m still upset. But that’s just fuel for the future,” Davenport said via ESPN’s Kevin Seifert. “I go over my play and see that I didn’t capitalize as much as I had success in matchups and putting pressure on. I wasn’t necessarily being the smartest player to know when to capitalize and how to capitalize, using my teammates and using the scheme.”