NFC Notes: Marcus Mariota, Dak Prescott, Commanders, Cowboys, Eagles

Washington’s Week 3 win against the Raiders was proof of concept for why the Commanders and QB Marcus Mariota made a reunion such a high priority this offseason. Mariota had some clearer paths to playing time, but valued the environment in Washington so much that he passed on those to stay, and it paid off this past week when he was available to step in. Meanwhile, Washington wanted to preserve the chemistry of the room after Mariota had a positive influence on starting QB Jayden Daniels as a rookie.

Commanders HC Dan Quinn said S Will Harris is out with a fractured fibula. There is hope he’ll return this season. (John Keim)

Cowboys

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott admitted that the team’s offensive output was subpar.

“I know scoring 14 points is never going to be okay,” Prescott said, via Cowboys Wire. “Dang sure not with this offense, this unit, the team, the players that we have. And six of those were field goals? Not acceptable, not to our standard, not anywhere what we believe in and what we’re capable of doing.”

Prescott added that losing WR CeeDee Lamb hindered their offense.

“Obviously, you lose a player like CeeDee, it hurts and it’s hard to substitute that,” Prescott said. “It’s just tough. It’s tough when you’ve got to be one-dimensional on offense.”

Even though the team fell short, especially on the offensive side of the ball, Prescott still believes in the offense.

“I believe in our offense and I don’t think people can stop us. I think you can even go back and look at these possessions. We stopped ourselves. … I don’t know if they’ve done a lot to stop us, honestly. And that’s what’s frustrating.”

Eagles

Eagles DT Jordan Davis blocked the Rams’ potential go-ahead field goal to secure the comeback win in Week 3. After never cracking the 50 percent snap share mark on defense through three years, Davis has played in 70 percent of the defensive snaps through three games after working on his body. He reflected on the work he’s put in so he can reach his full potential instead of only being a situational player.

“This time last year, it would have been hard for me to catch my breath, I’ll tell you that,” Davis said, via Brooks Kubena of The Athletic.

“I don’t want this to be a flash play. I don’t want to be a flash-play player. I wanna be a, ‘He’s an every-down guy, he has the ability to stop the run, stop the pass.’ … I wanna be able to impact more. I wanna be able to do more. My role is higher, my calling is higher. So, I’m willing to do that.”