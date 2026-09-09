NFC Notes: MarShawn Lloyd, Jonnu Smith, Bears, Lions, Packers

Bears

Chicago signed LB Devin Bush off a career resurgence in Cleveland over the last few years to replace Tremaine Edmunds. Bears LB T.J. Edwards has loved having Bush around and praised his constant presence around the ball.

“You just see his instincts and his ability to get to the ball,” Edwards said, via the Bears Wire. “It really is great for our room because that’s what we’re supposed to do—just hit the ball every play. He’s been awesome to have and a guy that just loves football and brings a lot of character to the room. It’s been great.”

Lions

Backup running back has become a big question for the Lions with veteran Isiah Pacheco on injured reserve. Even if starting RB Jahmyr Gibbs has a huge role as expected, there will be touches available for the No. 2, and that’s not even with the possibility of an injury. Lions HC Dan Campbell said that for now they plan to have both Sione Vaki and Jacob Saylors operate in a committee behind Gibbs.

“It’s by committee,” Campbell said via Pro Football Talk. “I see Vaki getting some reps too. I don’t see it like Saylors is running back 2. Saylors brings special teams value and there’s things he’s been able to do. We’ve seen more of him than Vaki in games, preseason games, but Vaki had some pretty good reps in practice, and we know Vaki is a very valuable special teams player, too. But we feel like Vaki is ready to take some of this on as a runner and pass protector and receiver. So we feel good with either one of those guys in there when Jah needs a breather.”

Packers

Packers OC Adam Stenavich talked about RB MarShawn Lloyd and all the other RBs with the uncertainty surrounding Josh Jacobs : “It’s gonna be running back by committee for a little bit to see where everyone is at. … (Lloyd) definitely has explosive ability, playmaking ability.” (Weston Hodkiewicz)

talked about RB and all the other RBs with the uncertainty surrounding : “It’s gonna be running back by committee for a little bit to see where everyone is at. … (Lloyd) definitely has explosive ability, playmaking ability.” (Weston Hodkiewicz) Rob Demovsky notes that Packers TE Jonnu Smith‘s one-year, $2 million deal includes a $350,000 signing bonus. He’ll make a base salary of $1.3 million and can make up to $350,000 in roster bonuses.