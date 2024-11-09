NFC Notes: Marshon Lattimore, Dak Prescott, Commanders, Cowboys, Giants

Commanders

Cowboys

Cowboys HC Mike McCarthy said QB Dak Prescott is still gathering information regarding his hamstring injury and said that he’s getting a few different opinions before deciding on a course of action.

“He’s still going through the process,” McCarthy said, via PFT. “I visited with him again this morning on it. He’s still collecting information, different opinions, and that will continue through next week. But he’s here every day.”

McCarthy said that Prescott hopes to return this season, but that is still yet to be determined.

“I think that would be his goal,” McCarthy said. “I know he wants to keep playing, but I think it’s important to go through the process and gather all of the information. This is obviously a serious injury.”

McCarthy on WR CeeDee Lamb ‘s shoulder injury: “[He] had a heck of a day yesterday. He looks good. But (managing the pain) is definitely something he’s gonna have to deal with.” (Jon Machota)

's neck/shoulder injury: "He's very limited. He's fighting through it. He took minimal reps today." (Machota)

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones feels they can run the same offense with QB Cooper Rush under center instead of Prescott: "I think we can run anything that Dak runs, with him." (Machota)

He also talked about the chance of using QB Trey Lance: "Oh, there is a window for Trey Lance. There are packages we can work on. Let me be clear, that's just not to get Lance some playing time, that's to bring to the table some offense for us. … He's a big threat with his legs." (Machota)

Giants

Giants HC Brian Daboll said WR Darius Slayton (concussion) is unlikely to travel with the team to its Week 10 game in Germany, via Pat Leonard.

said WR (concussion) is unlikely to travel with the team to its Week 10 game in Germany, via Pat Leonard. Giants WR Malik Nabers on their Week 10 game in Germany: “I plan on doing some great things. We’re trying to light it up on Sunday.” (Darryl Slater)