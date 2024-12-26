NFC Notes: Marvin Harrison Jr, 49ers, Cardinals, Seahawks

49ers

49ers QB Brock Purdy lamented what has become a lost season filled with injuries and bad luck.

“This year, it’s just been hit or miss,” Purdy said, via NBC Sports. “I got to get our guys going, be on top of things, definitely learning that. We have a really good team, really good players, a lot of the core guys from what we’ve done the last couple years. So that’s what hurts is you have those kinds of guys and culture here, we just haven’t been able to get it done in some games.”

Cardinals

Graded relative to other rookie receivers, Cardinals first-round WR Marvin Harrison Jr. is having a good season. He has 51 catches, 726 yards and seven touchdowns with two games left to go. But relative to the expectations for Harrison, who was termed a generational receiver prospect on the level of someone like Ja’Marr Chase or Calvin Johnson, it’s been a disappointing year and the Cardinals aren’t denying it.

“We’ve got to get better,” Cardinals QB Kyler Murray said via Darren Urban of the team website. “It’s not where he wants it to be, it’s not where I want it to be. It’s not where the team needs it to be. Again, I haven’t lost any confidence (in Harrison). I’m excited for these next two weeks.”

“This was a good year for him to get under his belt,” Cardinals HC Jonathan Gannon added. “First year with the quarterback, and there’s no doubt that collectively, we have to do a better job. I’m very aware of that. It’s not like I just think ‘It is what it is.’ That’s not my mindset. I know the impact that he can have on our team and our offense. We have to make sure that he hits his ceiling.”

Cardinals WR coach Drew Terrell said Harrison has still been having a positive impact even if the stats haven’t been as elite as people might have expected.

“The thing that’s hard, you’re judged and perceived based on other’s opinions of success,” Terrell said. “Most of the time that’s statistical. That’s the nature of our position. But as long as you turn on the tape and there is a product you are proud of when people see it, they know they have to match up with you and defend you and you are launching off the ball and making contested plays, that’s what success is on tape.”

Cardinals RB James Conner (knee) was limited in Tuesday’s practice, per Field Yates.

Seahawks

Seahawks QB Geno Smith wasn’t in the mood for reflection this week about his performance or the help Seattle needs to get into the postseason.

“None of that really matters right now,” Smith said via NFL Media’s Bobby Kownack. “Just focused on the next game.”

“I think that doesn’t matter either,” he added about the overall state of the offense. “I think what’s important is we get ready for this next opponent. We’ve got a tough game coming up Thursday night.”