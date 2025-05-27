NFC Notes: Marvin Harrison Jr., Brock Purdy, 49ers, Cardinals, Rams

49ers

49ers QB Brock Purdy told reporters that he felt relief after signing a five-year, $256 million extension with the team.

“I have so much respect for everybody in this organization from the top down,” Purdy said, via David Bonilla of 49erswebzone.com. “I think they know who I am and what I’m about. And I don’t know if there was a narrative of Brock’s going to take a pay cut because he’s a nice guy or this or that, but for me, it’s I play in the NFL. There are 32 starting quarterbacks, and those guys, it’s not the easiest job in the world. And for me, with what I’ve done and everything, I could hang my hat on the fact that I’ve had success in this league, and I’m capable of leading an organization all the way to the end—the Super Bowl. I proved that.”

“Obviously, I was hopeful to get something done early,” Purdy added. “It would have been nice to have it done going into the offseason program as a whole, but obviously, there’s a process to it, and both sides have their views, and that’s the whole point of negotiating. But, at the end of the day, I didn’t want to lose sight of the main goal here, knowing that I’m going to be the quarterback of this team this year.”

Cardinals

Heading into year two, WR Marvin Harrison Jr. noticeably spent time in the weight room to put on muscle. Harrison cited the league’s physicality when talking about the added muscle, and also discussed his belief that they have the needed talent to make noise in 2025.

“Obviously, football is a physical game,” Harrison said, via David Brandt of the Associated Press. “A lot of contested catch situations, run after catch, things like that. So I want to see how things play out during OTAs, training camp and see where it goes.”

“I’m very confident in what we have offensively,” Harrison said. “From top to bottom, the quarterback, offensive line, skill positions, I think we have everything we need to accomplish our goals.”

Rams

Following an offseason where the Rams added WR Davante Adams to an offense with playmakers, DB Quentin Lake thinks they will be able to rival “The Greatest Show on Turf” from 1999-2001 for the Rams.

“We got our future Hall of Famer Matthew Stafford. I call him mister long handoff,” Lake said, via Bobby Kownack of NFL.com. “I expect big things. You’ve got Puka (Nacua) on one end, you’ve got Davante (Adams) on the other. Tutu Atwell does a fantastic job, too. We have all the weapons that we need, and then Kyren (Williams) in the backfield. It’s gonna be kind of reminiscent of The Greatest Show on Turf. I hope we kind of bring that name back this year.”



Despite being a prime extension candidate heading into year four, Lake is keeping his focus on his performance and letting the rest take care of itself.

“The thing for me is, and this is something that my dad always told me, your play on the field in between the white lines will take care of everything else outside. So, that’s all I’m focused on right now. Obviously, we have a good team. There’s a lot of things that can happen. But I’m just making sure I make this the best year. Had a lot of progression going from Year 2 to Year 3, and that’s the same thing I want to do from Year 3 to Year 4.”