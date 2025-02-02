NFC Notes: Marvin Harrison Jr., Cardinals Coaching Hires, Seattle Staff Changes

Cardinals

Cardinals WR Marvin Harrison Jr. had a strong rookie season with 62 receptions for 885 yards and eight touchdowns. When told he had similar numbers to his father, Marvin Harrison Sr.’s rookie year with the Colts, he responded he still has a “long way to go” to meet his dad’s stature.

“It’s not much bragging rights, I can tell you that,” Harrison Jr. said, via Darren Urban of the team’s site. “I’ve got a long way to go. He’s got a lot of things that I am nowhere close to accomplishing.”

Harrison Jr. feels it was an accomplishment to be available for all 17 games.

“I’m very grateful that I got to play all 17 games,” Harrison Jr. said. “I was able to stay healthy, besides the Green Bay game. I’m definitely blessed and grateful for everything I accomplished. But I wouldn’t call it a success.”

Cardinals WRs coach Drew Terrell thinks Harrison Jr. is bringing a natural swagger to the field.

“I think what is going to come naturally is that he’s going to take a deep breath and exhale and be like, ‘All right, I’m in the NFL, this is what I have worked my whole life for. ‘I’m Marvin Harrison Jr. and I’m a bad mother, and they got to feel me next time I’m out there.'”

Cardinals

Aaron Wilson reports that the Cardinals have moved on from DL coach Derrick LeBlanc .

. Matt Zenitz reports the team is hiring Winston DeLattiboudere as their new DL coach.

as their new DL coach. Virginia Tech is targeting Cardinals LB coach Sam Siefkes as the school’s new defensive coordinator. (Pete Thamel)

Seahawks

According to Katherine Terrell, the Seahawks were granted permission to interview Saints QBs coach Andrew Janocko.

The team’s former QB coach Charles London is joining the staff of the Jets in the same role.

is joining the staff of the Jets in the same role. Seattle VP of Coaching Operations Matt Capurro is joining the Raiders with HC Pete Carroll after 15 years in Seattle, per SI.com’s Albert Breer.