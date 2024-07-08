NFC Notes: Marvin Harrison Jr., Devon Witherspoon, Cardinals, Rams, Seahawks

Cardinals

The Cardinals added first-round WR Marvin Harrison Jr. to a pass-catcher group with breakout TE Trey McBride. Arizona OC Drew Petzing loves how the variety of talent allows them to get creative in their week-to-week game plans.

“No, but like you said, it’s a variety of skillsets, it’s guys that do different things well, so it allows us to be multiple and allows us to attack the defense in different ways,” Petzing said, via Michael Baca of NFL.com. “‘Cause you never know exactly week to week where the weakness is or what you need to exploit, and if you have everybody doing one thing really well and that’s not the matchup that week, it’s hard to adjust. That’s certainly going to be a part of who we are and part of who we always want to be in all facets.”

Rams

Following the retirement of legendary DT Aaron Donald, Rams second-round DL Braden Fiske is focusing on being the best version of himself and not the next Donald.

“I have to be me,” Fiske said, via Forbes’ DJ Siddiqi. “I have to build my own legacy and that’s what I’m looking forward to. I don’t feel like I’m really filling shoes, but I have to create my own shoes. That’s kind of what it is. I’m just excited to be a part of it and I know that’ll kind of always be the comparison of who’s going to fill his shoes, but somebody has to do it.”

Seahawks

Seahawks HC Mike Macdonald praised second-year CB Devon Witherspoon for his high football IQ, pointing out he’s always asking detailed questions.

“It’s high. For a second-year guy, to be able to take something from the meeting, register is quickly,” said Macdonald, via Bob Condotta. “The questions he asks are really spot on, like no BS-type questions. He understands a concept. He understands, you can tell he’s visualizing himself going through all the rules. When he’s clear, it’s good. When it’s not, he nails it, takes it right to the field. Yeah, it’s pretty high.”