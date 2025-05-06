NFC Notes: Marvin Harrison Jr., Kyren Williams, Cardinals, Rams, Seahawks

Cardinals

Cardinals WR Marvin Harrison Jr. had an underwhelming year for his standards despite putting up 885 yards and eight touchdowns. Arizona HC Jonathan Gannon believes Harrison is in for a big jump in year two because of his work ethic and unwavering desire to get better.

“When the staff is in place, the jump from Year 1 to Year 2, I think that’s where guys make a huge jump,” Gannon said, via Mad Dog Sports Radio. “This guy played unbelievable ball for us, but if you talk to him, he’d be the first to tell you, like, ‘I need to get better at these couple things,’ and, man, he has went to work on them. He has went to work on them. He looks awesome out there right now. I’m really excited to see where his game goes.”

Rams

Rams RB Kyren Williams has rushed for over 1,000 yards in back-to-back seasons but says he feels he can improve in every area and is nowhere near his ceiling.

“Everything,” Williams said when asked where he could improve, via RG.com. “I don’t feel like I’ve touched my peak yet. I’ve gotten to where I wanted to be, but I’m determined to make this my best season. I don’t think anything differently played a part. I was a Pro Bowler and I wasn’t in 2024. It wasn’t my time, just got to get back to the drawing board and figure out how I can get back to where I was.” “I’ve been in the league since I was 21 years old,” Williams continued. “Being able to be surrounded by the type of vets that I was surrounded by earlier in my career, it makes it easier. It makes it exciting to be a young leader, I can take these guys underneath my wings and show them the way. Once I was able to get to where I’m at, it’s only right that I put it on the people who are going to be after me. I’m just going to take from the mistakes and everything that I learned from my work here to where I’m at now, try to put them on game, just be cheerful and be happy for them for whatever they do.”

Seahawks

Seahawks rookie QB Jalen Milroe said he’s focusing on his lower-body mechanics in order to become a more accurate passer.

“The biggest thing is everything works from the ground up at the quarterback position,” Milroe said, via Around The NFL. “It’s understanding the lower-half mechanics of how I operate. Every quarterback is different, and so … it’s understanding how to distribute my body when it comes to the lower-half mechanics. That’s been a focus for us. It’s all about being an efficient passer. And so the more you work, the more you understand your body, you’re going to be more of an efficient passer. So that’s something that we continue to work on.” Milroe added that he’ll be utilizing a virtual reality headset to navigate progressions through the pocket. “My new head coach (Mike Macdonald), we talked about doing that,” Milroe said of using VR. “And so from now until game one, I’m going to utilize that.”