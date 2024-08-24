NFC Notes: Marvin Harrison Jr., Trent Williams, 49ers, Cardinals, Seahawks

49ers

49ers HC Kyle Shanahan said an upcoming contract extension with LT Trent Williams is “close.”

“I’ve had some contact with him,” Shanahan said, via PFT. “Been good talking to him. We’re negotiating hard. Hopefully, it’s getting close.”

Cardinals

Cardinals rookie RB Trey Benson said he spent time with fellow rookie WR Marvin Harrison Jr. and noticed that his work ethic was off the charts.

“When I first got here with him, he was just all about work,” Benson said, via Cards Wire. “I’m all about work, too, so I was like, ‘I’m going to be around him a little bit more.’ Once minicamp was over, we put in overtime and went to L.A. We even put in overtime in here. We used to get here at 7 a.m. — I came a little late sometimes (at 7:15) and he would get on me. He pushed me to a level I never thought I had. He’s a different dude. He’s about his business. And that’s how I want to be. You got to be around people that are about their business because you’ll adapt to that and you’ll be about your business, too.”

Seahawks

Seattle traded CB Michael Jackson to Carolina for seventh-round LB Michael Barrett who played for HC Mike Macdonald at Michigan. Macdonald explained why they made the move to bring Barrett to the Seahawks.

“Guys in Carolina spoke highly of him,” Macdonald said, via John Boyle of the team’s website. “Mike was very productive at Michigan obviously. We had a chance to evaluate him coming out [of college]. He was playing two years after we left to go back to Baltimore. Just excited to have him in here, and he’s got a great opportunity to come compete and earn himself a spot here for hopefully a while.”