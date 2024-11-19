NFC Notes: Matt Eberflus, Christian Watson, Bears, Lions, Packers

Bears

The Bears nearly broke a 10-game losing streak to the Packers before their game-winning field goal attempt was blocked. Chicago HC Matt Eberflus broke down the final play and spoke on his confidence regarding the distance at the time.

“They were loading the box there,” Eberflus said, via the team’s YouTube. “You could say you could do that for sure, maybe get a couple more yards, but you’re also going to risk fumbling and different things there. We felt where we were, if we’re at the 36 or 35, you definitely want to do that because you want to get it inside there. I felt very confident where we were at that time with the wind and where we were on the field.”

Eberflus is sending the blocked field goal to the league office because he felt a penalty should have been called for covering up the long snapper, per NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero.

Bears K Cairo Santos on his blocked go-ahead field goal attempt: “That was a comfortable range there. Left hash in that left-to-right wind. Everything felt great and it looked like the line that the ball was going was right down the middle. … So the operation was good – snap, hold – and they just made a good play.” (Sean Hammond)

Lions

The Lions blew out the Jaguars 52-6 in Week 11, marking another game where they completely dismantled their opponent. Detroit DB Amik Robertson was asked where this offense ranks among teams he’s played on and is grateful to be on the right side of blowouts.

“One. Easy,” Robertson said, via Colton Pouncy of The Athletic. “I was on the other side last year. It was kind of tough game-planning against them. (Lions offensive coordinator) Ben (Johnson) has some great, great schemes, and he also has some great players, man. …I’m just glad I’m on this side, man, because they’re running it up.”

Lions QB Jared Goff spoke about bringing the energy every week even in matchups against inferior teams.

“The reality was that they’re a team who has less wins than us, and we could have played down to our competition in some ways,” Goff said. “Not to disrespect them, they’re a hell of a squad, but we wanted to play to our standard — nameless, faceless opponent. That’s not just them, that’s every week. I think we wanted to come out and stay on the gas the whole game, no matter what happened. If it had been a closer game, we still would have stayed on the gas.”

Packers

Packers WR Christian Watson had a huge day in Week 11, catching four passes for a career-high 150 yards. Green Bay HC Matt LaFleur raved about Watson as a player on the field and off.

“Can’t say enough about him,” LaFleur said, via Matt Schneidman of The Athletic. “Obviously, not everything has gone his way here, but he is a resilient dude. He shows up to work every day, right mentality, great work ethic. I love the guy. I love being around him.”

Packers QB Jordan Love said they wanted to get Watson more involved because of his ability to make plays down the field.

“I’m proud of the way he balled out,” Love said. “A focus for us coming into this week was to try to keep getting him the ball, getting him some touches. Definitely a guy that we feel like we can keep trying to get him the ball and give him some of those opps down the field.”

Packers CB Jaire Alexander‘s knee injury isn’t serious and is a “continuation of what he had been working through” per NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.