NFC Notes: Matt Eberflus, Daniel Jones, Bears, Lions, Vikings

Bears

Adam Jahns reported that multiple Bears players were in disbelief regarding how the final seconds were managed on Thanksgiving.

Chicago HC Matt Eberflus wanted to reset the final play and snap at 18 seconds and then use the timeout: “Accountability is right here with me.” (Kevin Fishbain)

wanted to reset the final play and snap at 18 seconds and then use the timeout: “Accountability is right here with me.” (Kevin Fishbain) Eberflus elaborated on his thought process: “I think we handled it the right way. … It didn’t work out the way we wanted to.” (Courtney Cronin)

Eberflus was then asked if he was concerned about his job security: “This is the NFL. I know where it is. I’m just going to put my best foot forward and I’m going to get to work and keep grinding. So that’s what we do.” (Cronin)

He was then asked if he expects to remain the coach: “I’m going to keep grinding and working. That’s what I do.” (Cronin)

Eberflus on Friday said “The operation wasn’t fast enough” and acknowledged the option to call a timeout right after Williams took a sack. (Fishbain)

Chicago GM Ryan Poles issued the following statement after firing Eberflus: “This morning, after meeting with George and Kevin, we informed Matt of our decision to move in a different direction with the leadership of our football team and the head-coaching position.” (Jahns)

Lions

The Lions won a close Thanksgiving game against the Bears after jumping out to a commanding start. Detroit HC Dan Campbell knows they have areas to work on after the game but will take the win and move on.

“If you’re not careful, you start grading your own wins, and it’s good because you have these standards, the way you think you should play, by your own standards, by what you have, it has nothing to do with the opponent,” Campbell said, via Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press. “If you’re not careful, you start going too far down that thing, then you start taking the wins for granted. And ultimately, man, that’s a good win against an opponent that has fought every week, and this was the third game in a row, division game, that those guys have brought it over there.”

“So we did what we had to do to win. And we’ll clean up the other stuff that cost us some points. I’m not worried about that. But I will take this W and I’m not going to lose sleep over it.”

Lions DL Josh Paschal might miss some time with a knee injury but the MRI revealed the injury isn’t major. (Ian Rapoport)

Vikings

Vikings HC Kevin O’Connell discussed how the addition of QB Daniel Jones can help their quarterback room along with his excitement to get him integrated.

“Good addition to our quarterback room,” O’Connell said, via Nick Shook of NFL.com. “I’ve always been a fan. Love, really like the person, the human being, the makeup. And then the player Daniel Jones, I think there’s so much out in front of him that are going to be really good things that we get to personally be a part of. I can’t wait to work with him.”