NFC Notes: Matt LaFleur, Dan Campbell, Bears, Lions, Packers

Bears

Bears HC Ben Johnson says first-round TE Colston Loveland built trust within the team’s offense with his hard work and improvements during his first year.

“He knows what to do,” Johnson said, via BearsWire.com. “He’s got outstanding hands. He works his tail off. He’s usually the first one on the practice field. He’s usually the last one to leave. There’s been an immense trust level, and his route tree has grown accordingly.”

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler lists Bears assistant GM Ian Cunningham, OC Declan Doyle, and DB coach Al Harris as candidates who could be poached for promotions by other teams.

Lions After missing the playoffs with a 9-8 record, Lions HC Dan Campbell gave himself an ‘F’ for the year. Campbell admitted watching postseason games will be hard, but feels there’s inspirational value in doing so. “Not good enough. We didn’t get in. We underachieved,” Campbell said, via ESPN’s Eric Woodyard. “So, not good. I’d give myself a freaking F.” “It’s hard to believe that this is it. It’s going to be a hard pill to swallow watching these teams in the playoffs. But I think you’ve got to watch them. You’ve got to force yourself to do it because that’s a drive to want to be there, be a part of it.” Campbell isn’t looking to blame anyone but themselves, but is confident they will be able to recoup for 2026. “But we’ve got nobody to blame but ourselves. But I really don’t believe we’re that far off. There’s a couple of things we can do, and I just want to make sure we go after it. I’m not saying we weren’t hungry, but let’s get that hunger back and we’re going to bring in some guys to compete.”

Packers

Packers HC Matt LaFleur says he thinks S Javon Bullard ’s knee will be okay as the team heads into their first playoff matchup. (Schneidman)

says he thinks S ’s knee will be okay as the team heads into their first playoff matchup. (Schneidman) LaFleur anticipates QB Malik Willis will be available this week, while WR Dontayvion Wicks has not cleared concussion protocol but will practice. (Wood)

will be available this week, while WR has not cleared concussion protocol but will practice. (Wood) LaFleur expects RT Zach Tom to return against the Bears: “That would be a huge get. … He’s one of the best in the league at this position. That would definitely be a boost.” (Hodkiewicz)

to return against the Bears: “That would be a huge get. … He’s one of the best in the league at this position. That would definitely be a boost.” (Hodkiewicz) Per the NFL Transactions wire, the Packers worked out two receivers, including Julian Hicks and Kisean Johnson.

and Green Bay also hosted WR Roc Taylor for a visit.