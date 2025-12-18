NFC Notes: Matt LaFleur, David Montgomery, Bears, Lions, Packers

Bears

The Bears ruled out WRs Rome Odunze (foot) and second-rounder Luther Burden (ankle) from Saturday’s game against the Packers.

Lions

Lions HC Dan Campbell said that RB David Montgomery isn’t excited about losing his starting spot but they’ll still look for ways to keep him involved in the game.

“David is a pro. He goes about his business, he handles it,” Campbell said, via PFT. “I know that’s not easy. It’s not easy. He’s a damn good back, and every good player wants their chance to help the team win and get some production. So I know it can’t be easy. I know it’s not easy. He’s a pro. He handles his business and goes about it, and whenever you call his number he’s ready to go. It’s something I think about a lot, is how to get them all involved. When they’re all involved we’re better. We’re a better offense. Where do we get him touches, where do we find them? I think about him a lot.”

Packers

Broncos HC Sean Payton couldn’t fathom the idea of Packers HC Matt LaFleur potentially losing his job at the end of the season.

“That’s crazy,” Payton said, via The Athletic. “Just look at his winning percentage. I think he’s really good.”

Packers RB Josh Jacobs agrees and believes that LaFleur is a great coach who deserves a chance to continue leading the team.

“I don’t understand why he gets the flak he does,” Jacobs said. “People want him to be perfect. It’s wild to me. He has a great record. But that’s the world we live in.”

Despite losing WR Christian Watson and LB Micah Parsons, Jacobs believes the team still has a chance to make the playoffs and make noise.

“I know we have a lot of guys in here who are eager to make a name for themselves,” Jacobs said. “Well, this is their chance. It’s a unique opportunity for them and for all of us. Our mentality is to keep swinging.”