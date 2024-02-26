NFC Notes: Matt LaFleur, Eric Washington, Bears, Lions, Packers

Bears

Bears DC Eric Washington was brought in this offseason from the Buffalo Bills where he served as a defensive line coach. Before spending almost a decade in Carolina, including his first two years as a defensive coordinator in 2018-2019, Washington worked with the Bears as an assistant defensive line coach under coach Rod Marinelli.

“He’s really got a presence to him,” Marinelli said about Washington, via an interview with The Athletic. “He’s very, very, very detailed. And he’s just got a nice way of dealing with people, but he’s strong. And he just did a really nice job. He was really a sponge learning pass rush, coming up from college into the NFL. And just the thing I always admired was his work habits. (He was) in early and worked smart on the details. So you knew he had a chance to be really good.”

Washington said the team will generate a pass rush on most downs using just the four defensive linemen.

“We’re going to be a team that generates pressure with our front four,” Washington said, via PFT. “We’re going to build the best pass rush in football that happens to be an area – fortunately an area that I’ve had tremendous success with – and we have the personnel to get that done.”

Lions

Adam Caplan of ProFootballNetwork writes Lions’ impending free agent G Jonah Jackson is the team’s “key player” to re-sign this offseason.

is the team’s “key player” to re-sign this offseason. Caplan, citing a league source, reports the two sides were “not close to an agreement” last year, but that doesn’t preclude Detroit from pursuing an extension this offseason.

Even if the Lions re-sign WR Josh Reynolds , Caplan writes Reynolds is expected to be replaced as a full-time starter by WR Jameson Williams .

, Caplan writes Reynolds is expected to be replaced as a full-time starter by WR . Caplan also expects Detroit to “significantly address” the cornerback position through free agency or the 2024 NFL Draft.

Aaron Wilson reports the Lions will host Toronto Argonauts CB Qwan’tez Stiggers for a top-30 visit.

for a top-30 visit. Stiggers signed with the Argonauts after not playing any collegiate football and won the CFL’s 2023 Most Outstanding Rookie Award.

Packers

Packers HC Matt LaFleur talked about parting ways with former DC Joe Barry and said: “Those are tough decisions,” via Bill Huber. After interviewing plenty of replacement candidates, LaFleur said he “felt really good about what Jeff Hafley is going to bring.”

talked about parting ways with former DC and said: “Those are tough decisions,” via Bill Huber. After interviewing plenty of replacement candidates, LaFleur said he “felt really good about what Jeff Hafley is going to bring.” LaFleur talked about how new DC Jeff Hafley’s experience coaching DBs stood out in the interview process: “That was one of the most appealing things to me, was his ability to lead from the back end.” (Matt Schneidman)

experience coaching DBs stood out in the interview process: “That was one of the most appealing things to me, was his ability to lead from the back end.” (Matt Schneidman) Hafley talked about his decision to leave Boston College and noted: “It has more to do with this place, more than anything else and a big part of that is Matt. I’ve known of Matt and respected what he’s done; great coach, great leader.” (Wes Hodkiewicz)

Hafley mentioned numerous times how much he enjoys press-man coverage. (Schneidman)

LaFleur noted scheme wasn’t a huge factor in hiring Hafley. He mentioned the “style of play” was more important because his defenses are known to be “physical and relentless.” (Tom Silverstein)

Hafley said he wants a basic scheme so players can play “with their hair on fire.” (Huber)

When he was asked about switching to a 4-3 defensive front, LaFleur replied: “It will be a different scheme but it’s one I think will be easy to adjust to with the personnel we have. That’s something that was at the forefront of my mind when we went through this.” (Hodkiewicz)

On hiring new offensive assistant and former NFL QB Sean Mannion, LaFleur praised the first-time coach: “I love his past experience. I’ve always respected how he went about his process.” (Huber)