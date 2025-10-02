NFC Notes: Matt LaFleur, J.J. McCarthy, Bears, Packers, Vikings

Bears

Bears QB Caleb Williams said Raiders DE Maxx Crosby was one of the best players he’s ever played against and Crosby said that he commended Williams for continuing to battle throughout the game.

“Hearing that from a really good player is cool,” Crosby said, via Bears Wire. “Our matchup was all day, you know what I mean? All day, we were going back and forth. He’s a competitor, I’ll give it to him. He didn’t back down; he kept getting back up and trying to make plays. He definitely earned my respect.”

Packers

Packers HC Matt LaFleur talked about the near-disastrous sequence that led to Green Bay almost not having enough time to escape Week 4’s matchup against the Cowboys with a tie.

“I don’t even know,” LaFleur said, via Packers Wire. “It was like watching a slow motion car crash in front of your face. Where I’m just looking at the clock, and I’m like, ‘Oh my god, there’s going to be no time left.’ It’s a very humbling experience to go through that. It’s unacceptable, quite honestly. Nothing we can do about it now but we better learn from it. Everybody. I’m sure it will be a teach tape around the league, to be honest with you.”

LaFleur added that the team hasn’t coached late-game scenarios often enough as they probably should.

“We haven’t put our players through that enough times so it’s just automatic,” LaFleur said. “It’s a tough learning experience for us…in those critical situations, you have to be flawless.”

Packers HC Matt LaFleur said DT Devonte Wyatt is considered “week-to-week” with his knee injury, via Wes Hodkiewicz.

Vikings

Vikings HC Kevin O’Connell said that QB J.J. McCarthy is ramping up his rehab process into the next phase.

“He’s kind of entering the next phase of his rehab, where he can get a little bit more active, and looking forward to getting him back on the field, practicing with the team as soon as we can,” O’Connell said, via PFT. “But at the same time, we want to be really smart and make sure we let that high ankle fully heal. And then, he can really start attacking it and working his technique and fundamentals and get reacclimated, which I think he’ll do pretty quickly.”