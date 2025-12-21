NFC Notes: Matt LaFleur, J.J. McCarthy, Lions, Packers, Vikings

Lions
- Lions HC Dan Campbell said G Graham Glasgow (knee) was not expected to practice on Friday, per Eric Woodyard.
- Lions LB Jack Campbell was fined $11,593 for a facemask, WR Jameson Williams was fined $17,389 for taunting, and LB Alex Anzalone was fined $17,968 for striking/kicking/tripping/kneeing.
Packers
- According to Jeremy Fowler of ESPN, Packers S Evan Williams (knee) could miss multiple games after suffering his injury in Week 15.
- Fowler reports that Williams’ issue is not considered “severe” and the safety is hoping not to miss any time.
- LaFleur also mentioned that DT Lukas Van Ness (foot) and WR Dontayvion Wicks (ankle) were also limited on Wednesday.
- Packers HC Matt LaFleur said QB Jordan Love is still in concussion protocol: “That’s a process that takes multiple days to get through.” (Demovsky)
- LaFleur on the loss: “It’s hard to sleep at night when you have a game like that. … Losing sucks. We put a lot of time, effort, and energy into this thing. When you don’t get the outcome you desire, it should be painful. … We just gotta find a way to go 1-0.” (Hodkiewicz)
- He added: “I’m confident knowing the character of the guys in our locker room, they’ll be ready to roll up their sleeves and get to work.”
- LaFleur on the injuries at tight end, noting that he has spoken to GM Brian Gutekunst about it. “We talked. We have a plan. We’re kind of working through it right now.” (Hodkiewicz)
Vikings
- Vikings HC Kevin O’Connell said X-rays were negative on QB J.J. McCarthy’s right hand. McCarthy had his right hand in a fingerless glove and will undergo further testing tomorrow, despite not having a broken bone. (Goessling)
