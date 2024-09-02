NFC Notes: Matt LaFleur, Jordan Love, Jameson Williams, Lions, Packers

Lions

After losing WR Josh Reynolds in free agency, Lions WR Jameson Williams is in line to step into a bigger role this year. Detroit GM Brad Holmes credits Williams for improving his maturity level and believes he’s ready for more responsibilities.

“I’m sure you guys have talked to him already and he’s told you that he had to mature a lot, and you saw that,” Holmes said, via Tim Twentyman of the team’s website. “We do a lot of research and background on all of these players that we acquire, and we had a good sense of who Jamo was as a person, but we definitely felt comfortable that he was going to be a fit for us, and he’s shown the growth. When we drafted him, we said, ‘He’s going to need to grow up a little bit.’ And he did, so it’s been right on pace.”

Packers HC Matt LaFleur says he’ll take the week to determine who will back up QB Jordan Love and will have to elevate either Malik Willis or Sean Clifford from the practice squad. (Matt Schneidman)

LaFleur on rookie RB MarShawn Lloyd, who is dealing with an injury: "We'll give him the week as he progresses. Certainly, we'll be smart with him. He was limited today." (Wes Hodkiewicz)

Green Bay claimed K Brayden Narveson off waivers to become their new starting kicker after the competition between Anders Carlson and Greg Joseph didn’t work out. Packers HC Matt LaFleur expressed his optimism regarding Narveson despite the uncertainty.

“Yeah, I’ve seen enough to be confident in him,” LaFleur said, via ESPN’s Rob Demovsky. “If that’s what you’re asking: Do I have confidence in him? Absolutely.”

Narveson expected to re-sign with Tennessee’s practice squad but believes he’s ready for a larger role.

“I was fully anticipating re-signing with the Titans on the practice squad,” Narveson said. “Even from the forefront, when they were recruiting me, if you will, during the draft, that was the guiding idea that that was probably what was going to happen. But at the same time, I prepared, I got opportunities in the games, I executed in the games.”