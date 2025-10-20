NFC Notes: Matt LaFleur, Micah Parsons, Carson Wentz, Packers, Vikings

Packers

Despite some recent glimpses from first-round WR Matthew Golden, Packers HC Matt LaFleur isn’t looking to force targets to any specific player and allowing him to make plays when the opportunities arise.

“I don’t think it’s necessarily premeditated,” LaFleur said. “I think he’s got confidence in whoever’s in the right spot. I would tell you that he’s going to him based on what the coverage is … M.G.’s making the plays.”

“He’s always had confidence in him, and M.G.’s maximizing those opportunities and doing a great job and showing strong hands.”

LaFleur on the team’s upcoming matchup: “We’re playing the Pittsburgh Steelers, who happen to have Aaron Rodgers. It’s simple as that.” (Matt Schneidman)

went for a career-high three sacks in the team's 27-23 win over the Cardinals in Week 7. Parsons outlined Arizona's willingness to let him go one-on-one with LT Paris Johnson Jr. most of the game, which isn't something he gets very often.

“They kind of said we’re just going to go best on best, and I feel like when we get those looks, we’ve got to take advantage of them,” Parsons said, via ESPN’s Rob Demovsky.

“Look across the league, usually guys like me don’t get those type of looks. That’s a rarity. And there’s levels to this. If I get those type of looks, I can do those same results as those other guys.”

Vikings

Vikings QB Carson Wentz on his poor performance against his former team which saw Minnesota lose to Philadelphia on Sunday: “I gotta not throw the ball to the other team. That would be great.” (Will Ragatz)

on his poor performance against his former team which saw Minnesota lose to Philadelphia on Sunday: “I gotta not throw the ball to the other team. That would be great.” (Will Ragatz) Vikings TE T.J. Hockenson remains upset about his touchdown catch being reversed, despite confirmation of a touchdown from multiple on-field officials: “There was nothing to overturn it. I mean, I was out there. I felt it, hands under the ball, snag it and I don’t understand. I don’t basically understand the catch rule at this point.” (Kevin Seifert)