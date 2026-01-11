NFC Notes: Matt Ryan, Derrick Brown, Buccaneers, Falcons, Panthers

Buccaneers

The Buccaneers announced that they completed an interview with Lions Assistant ST coach Jett Modkins for their ST coordinator position.

Falcons

New Falcons President of Football Matt Ryan said goodbye to his CBS colleagues before the Bills and Jaguars matchup and mentioned that he will turn his focus to the team’s general manager and head coaching search.

“That’s the vision for where we want to be: We want to be in the mix, in the playoffs. It’s been too long. We’re going to work really hard and find the right people to get us back in that position to be successful,” Ryan said, via Pro Football Talk. “Football is about the people.”

Panthers

Panthers DT Derrick Brown said that despite the playoff loss to the Rams, the expectations will be different for Carolina heading into the 2026 season.

“We want the message to be, man, this is the standard now,” Brown said, via the team’s website. “We want to play playoff football here. We want the Bank to be sold out every weekend, and you know we got to give them a show if that’s what we want.”

Panthers HC Dave Canales acknowledged that QB Bryce Young had some mistakes in the game, but still had a gritty performance that gave them a chance to win.

“He made plays, he extended the play, found guys downfield consistently, ran a touchdown in,” Canales said. “I just can’t say enough about the way Bryce stepped up and played in this game.”

Panthers RB Rico Dowdle says his decreased carries at the end of the season will impact his free agent decision, as he wants to play somewhere he can get a majority of the carries. (Person)