NFC Notes: Matthew Golden, Kevin O’Connell, Bears, Packers, Vikings

Bears
Bears HC Ben Johnson has criticized some of his players for practicing so hard, yet this doesn’t apply to LB Noah Sewell.
“He’s the epitome of a linebacker,” Johnson said of Sewell, via Pro Football Talk. “He’s a little bit of a throwback in this era, too, really physical, not afraid to see ball get ball. He strikes with aggression, gets off blocks. He’ll shoot a gap if he sees it open. I think he’s been a guy that really from the spring time, to camp, I’ve been pleased with how he’s progressed. Noah’s really taken the right approach. The confidence has just grown steadily as well. He’s a guy who takes a lot of pride in what he does. He’s a guy that goes out there, plays hard, and plays the game the right way.”
Packers
Packers first round WR Matthew Golden revealed that he is more bothered by losses than he is lack of production in the first few games of the season.
“It’s two games,” Golden said, via Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com. “We’ve got a long season. There’s going to be a lot of plays to be made. It just goes back to whenever my number is called, I’ve got to be ready. I’m not pressing for anything. I’m just happy to be on a winning team. We’re 2-0, and there’s nothing much more to ask for.”
- Packers LB Ty’Ron Hopper was fined $6,891 for a facemask.
- Packers QB Jordan Love explained his late-game interception that allowed the Browns to tie the game up, saying they got the man-coverage look they wanted, but he didn’t see the safety slip off and jump the route. (Matt Schneidman)
Vikings
- Vikings HC Kevin O’Connell praised CB Isaiah Rodgers after his three-turnover, two-touchdown day: “My goodness. What a performance.” (Lindsey Thiry)
- O’Connell was also impressed with how backup QB Carson Wentz filled in: “Carson Wentz came in and played point guard for us… he did a lot of things to help us win. I know it was out of body experience for him as a lifelong Vikings fan.” (Thiry)
- Wentz reflected on the win: “All I can say is I had a blast out there.” (Kevin Seifert)
- O’Connell revealed first-round OL Donovan Jackson had surgery on his wrist on Monday, and doctors determined he could play this past week with no additional harm. (Ben Goessling)
- He also mentioned Jackson won’t need to go on short-term injured reserve. (Goessling)
- The Vikings plan to regulate LT Christian Darrisaw‘s practice workload for the remainder of the season as he comes back from a torn ACL last year. (Ben Goessling)
