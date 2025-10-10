NFC Notes: Matthew Stafford, Cardinals, Rams, Seahawks

Cardinals

Cardinals S Rabbit Taylor-Demerson talked about the interception where he lost the ball and the Titans ended up recovering it and taking it for touchdown.

“When it happened and the ball came out, I’m like, this isn’t college anymore, I’ve got to get it,” Taylor-Demerson said, via the team’s website. “And everybody is trying to jump on it. Came off coverage, made a great play … that’s the beautiful thing about this sport. That ball doesn’t go your way all the time, and that’s a perfect example. I’ll be a better player for it. We work so hard to get the ball. When you intercept the ball the rest of the 10 guys are like excited we get to get off the field. Everything happened so fast and they ended up getting a touchdown. It is what it is. I know the first thing I’m think when I catch the ball is get yards or score.”

Cardinals QB Kyler Murray (foot) and DL Darius Robinson (chest) didn’t practice on Wednesday and are both day to day. (Josh Weinfuss)

Rams

Rams QB Matthew Stafford said he isn’t too concerned with the fact that he’s leading the NFL in passing yards this season.

“I don’t think too much about that,” Stafford said, via PFT. “Maybe some other time when I’m done playing this game. But no, I’m just trying to get us in the end zone and score as many points as I can.”

Seahawks

Seahawks HC Mike Macdonald said TE AJ Barner has been a catalyst for the team as he’s emerged as a legitimate second threat in the passing game.

“He’s a sparkplug for our whole football team,” Macdonald said, via NY Times. “This guy’s got a great mentality. He’s got swag to him. He’s got an edge. He’s got toughness. He’s got a great spirit about him, where it’s not just for our offense, but he cares about our football team, and we love him for it.”

Seahawks LB Tyrice Knight said that Barner is elite in contested catch situations and said he always finds a way to come down with the ball.

“You give him a contested or an open catch, and he’ll catch both of them the same way,” Knight said. “Even when you think you’ve got him covered, you’ve got your arm in there, you’ve got to fight through because he’s got strong hands.”

Barner is making his mark in Seattle and he believes that’s right where he’s meant to be.

“I’m able to get open and get an opportunity,” Barner said. “I feel like Seattle’s a great fit for me. I always characterize my college career as I was a misfit. I went to Indiana, I went to Michigan, didn’t really have all the things work out for me. When I came to Seattle, I was like, ‘This is home, this is where I’m meant to be.’”

Barner is not only a threat in the passing game, he helps the offense in other traditional ways that is often asked of elite tight ends.

“He’s done a lot of unselfish work on our offense a lot of the time,” Macdonald said. “In the pass protection and run game, he takes a lot of pride in all those things.”