NFC Notes: Matthew Stafford, Devon Witherspoon, Cardinals, Rams, Seahawks

Cardinals

Darren Urban of the team’s site points out Cardinals TE Trey McBride with 48 receptions is nine more catches away from breaking the franchise record for receptions by a tight end.

Rams

Rams QB Matthew Stafford said his injured thumb isn’t fully healthy but he’s well on his way to getting there.

“It’s not all the way back. I’m still having to do what I have to do tape-wise and all that kind of support-wise to get it feeling right,” Stafford said, via Rams Wire. “But it’s definitely a little bit more streamlined than it was in Seattle, what I’m able to play with. And I think the control is coming back a little bit more able just to kind of fine tune some of those throws at the end as you’re releasing it, being able to change it if you need to. It’s not all the way back, but it’s definitely trending in the right direction.”

Stafford is optimistic it can get back to 100% this season.

“Yeah, I hope so. Yeah, I think so,” he said. “What is it? Is it four weeks since the Dallas game this weekend coming up? So we’re still – four weeks isn’t that long of a time for what we got going on. I think it can continue to get better.”

Seahawks

Seahawks first-round CB Devon Witherspoon said he wants to be known as a physical defensive back despite being undersized for his position.

“I’m undersized, but I just want people to know I’m going to be physical,” Witherspoon said, via Eric Williams of FOX Sports. “I’m not going to shy away from contact. There’s a stigma that comes with you not being the typical type of football player — especially body-type-wise. I’m going against the odds. But that’s not the case with me. I’m a physical guy and I want to tackle, so I try to put that on tape.”

Seahawks DC Clint Hurtt has high praise of Witherspoon for playing “really, really good football.”

“He’s been sticky and challenging guys and been in the right spot,” Hurtt said. “Overall, he’s been playing really, really good football.”

Illinois DC Aaron Henry, who coached Witherspoon in college, said the cornerback plays with a lot of confidence and is always trash-talking the opposing team.

“If you gave his trash talking a grade, it would be an A-plus,” Henry said. “A 10 out of 10. So that just screamed confidence. Just the way he was wired in terms of his confidence, it was unwavering, like a gnat that wouldn’t go away, that was always pestering you. He wouldn’t stop talking. That’s just who he is. That is his personality. That is how the Good Lord wired him. He talks 24/7 — on the field, off the field. If Devon isn’t talking, something is extremely wrong.”