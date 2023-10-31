NFC Notes: Matthew Stafford, Leonard Williams, 49ers, Rams, Seahawks

49ers

49ers HC Kyle Shanahan said GM John Lynch has been keeping tabs on the trade market but the options available to the team are limited: “I know John’s been working on that the past month. Talking with everyone, as everyone does. Doesn’t sound like there’s a lot of options. Doesn’t mean for sure no. We’ll look all the way up to the deadline.” (Cam Inman)

Seahawks

SeahawksHC Pete Carroll has USC ties to DL Leonard Williams and said he likes “everything” about his new defensive lineman.

“We’ve watched him for a long time and have known him for a good while, a [USC] Trojan and all that,” Carroll said, via ESPN. “He’s a fantastic football player. He’s the kind of guy that can make a difference in games. He’s really a nice player. He’s been doing that for a long part of his career, and he’s good at it. He’s an all-around player, versatile, run and pass, can rush the passer, and cause issues and problems for your opponent. He’s a terrific kid. He’s a leader and a competitor and just the kind of guy you’re fortunate to have on your team.”

“We’re competing,” Carroll said of the team adding Williams. “That’s really what this is about, is trying to get better and help our team, and this is one of the late opportunities to do something like that, and [G.M.] John [Schneider] did a beautiful job of figuring it out and how to work it and pick out the guy that really fits and can be a part of this team. I’m really excited for our guys to get to know Leonard and see who he is and what he’s all about. His competitiveness is really very similar to guys that we have in this program, and it’s going to fit in great.”

Carroll said Williams can play the 5T, 3T, and NT spots. (Curtis Crabtree)