NFC Notes: Matthew Stafford, Packers, Rams, Seahawks

Packers

Packers WR coach Jason Vrable believes the team’s wide receiver corps is about to turn a corner.

“I really believe that on offense, we are taking the right trajectory at practice,” Vrable said, via Packers Wire. “If you’re there and you’re watching the whole thing, I feel like the last two weeks were the best practices we’ve had in our room since I’ve ever been in this building. From the speed. The confidence and the results, I think they’re going to start coming.”

Vrable added that there’s been more attention to detail which will allow QB Jordan Love to be more confident in where his receivers are at.

“The results haven’t been there,” Vrable added. “And there was a time when we had a little bit of a lull. I think the lights at times were all over the place with stuff. But the last two weeks have been clean practices. The guys are on their details and guys at the right spot at the right time for Jordan because I don’t want him to look out there thinking a guy has to be there at 10 yards and he’s at 12 or he’s at 14. We can’t be having that stuff, and it’s happened at times, and that may not make Jordan as confident.”

Rams

Rams HC Sean McVay says QB Matthew Stafford will “hopefully” return after the bye in Week 11, but he’s currently uncertain if it will happen. (Andrew Siciliano)

Seahawks

Seahawks HC Pete Carroll after the loss to the Ravens on Sunday: “Our football team did not answer the bell here. We couldn’t get it done. We came in here to slug it out and they did a better job than we did.” (Curtis Crabtree)

after the loss to the Ravens on Sunday: “Our football team did not answer the bell here. We couldn’t get it done. We came in here to slug it out and they did a better job than we did.” (Curtis Crabtree) While the team is in good shape cap-wise, Dan Graziano of ESPN lists 31-year-old Seahawks WR Tyler Lockett as a surprise trade or cut candidate, as he is scheduled to make $17 million in non-guaranteed salary and bonuses over the next two seasons.

as a surprise trade or cut candidate, as he is scheduled to make $17 million in non-guaranteed salary and bonuses over the next two seasons. Seahawks DL Mario Edwards was fined $7,319 for a hit on a quarterback.